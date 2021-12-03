Qualcomm’s new always-on smartphone camera can be a privacy nightmare





The front camera of your smartphone is always looking for your face safely, even if you don’t wake up by touching or lifting it. That’s how Judd Heape, Vice President of Product Management at Qualcomm Technologies, introduced a new always-on camera feature to the Snapdragon 8 Gen1 processor on top-of-the-line Android phones early next year.

Depending on who you are, the statement can be exciting or frightening. For Qualcomm, this new feature enables new use cases, such as waking and unlocking your smartphone without having to pick it up or lock it immediately when you can’t see your face. I think it will be.

But for those of us who understand how modern technology is being used to invade privacy, a cell phone camera that constantly captures images even when not in use is a nightmare. Sounds like a potential convenience benefit that costs much more for privacy.

A camera that records images even when not in use

Qualcomm’s main marketing feature for this feature is to unlock the smartphone at a glance, even when sitting at a table or leaning against a stand. You don’t have to pick it up, tap the screen, or say a voice command. When you look at your face, it will be unlocked. You’ll find this useful if your hands are cluttered or otherwise occupied (in that presentation, Qualcomm uses an example to use when cooking a recipe to confirm the next step. bottom). Maybe you attach your phone to your car and you can see the driving route just by glancing at it without taking your hand off the steering wheel or leaving the screen all the way.

The company also spins it to make the phone more secure by automatically locking the phone when your face disappears or someone snoops over your shoulder and snoops on a group chat. I’m letting you. You can also prevent personal information and notifications from popping up when you’re looking at a phone call with someone else. Basically, if you haven’t seen it, your phone is locked. If it can see you, it will be unlocked. If you can see you and someone else, it can automatically lock your phone or prevent your personal information and notifications from appearing on your screen.

While these features may sound neat and useful, Im isn’t convinced that using an always-on camera deserves a trade-off with privacy issues.

For the always-on camera feature, we’ll show you the Snapdragon Gen1 system-on-chip in the third hour of Qualcomm’s four-hour presentation.

Qualcomm is framing a always-on camera, similar to the always-on microphone that has been on mobile phones for many years. These are used to listen to voice commands such as HeySiri and HeyGoogle (or lol, Hi Bixby) and then wake up and answer the phone. All of this does not require you to touch or pick up the phone. But the difference is that they are listening to a particular wake word, which often limits what they can do until they actually pick up the phone and unlock it.

For a camera that constantly scans caricatures, it feels a little different.

An always-on camera is a step beyond the always-on microphone already on mobile phones.

It is true that smart home products already have such features. Googles Nest Hub Max uses the camera to recognize your face when you approach it and greet you with personal information such as a calendar. Home security cameras and video doorbells are always on, looking for activities or specific faces. However, these devices are at home, not everywhere, and usually do not store the most personal information like mobile phones do. There are also frequent features such as a physical shutter that blocks the camera and an intelligent mode that disables recording when you’re at home and resumes only when you’re not at home. It’s hard to imagine a phone maker putting a physical shutter on the front of a slim and sophisticated flagship smartphone.

Finally, security breaches and social engineering hacks have been reported, allowing the feed to be sent to a remote server when the smart home camera should be turned on. All this is done without the knowledge of the homeowner. The latest smartphone operating systems now properly notify when an app is accessing the camera or microphone while the device is in use, but that the malicious app is using a constantly connected camera. It’s not clear how you can notify.

Heape said in a presentation that while always-on camera data is looking for a face, it never leaves a secure sensing hub, meaning that the data isn’t sent to the cloud and the app on the phone is inaccessible. ..

In a follow-up conversation after this article was first published, Heape further clarified how the system works at the technical level. The always-on camera is part of a chain that includes a new low power image signal processor (ISP) and machine learning steps. According to Heap, all three stages of camera, ISP, and machine learning have been enhanced, and it’s impossible to insert code into the chain, he says.

The always-on camera is limited to VGA (640 x 480 pixels) resolution, but uses the existing front camera and the rest of the phone system turns off the main processor, cell phone, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, etc. It has become. According to Heap, this low-power ISP cannot capture photos or videos, the process does not store images or videos, it just scans to detect if there is a face. If the machine learning algorithm determines that a face has been detected, the rest of the phone system will be activated to authenticate the user and unlock the phone or deny access to the phone. Under low power conditions, it is impossible to get an image from it, says Heape.

This system has no way of telling you that a camera that is always on is running, as other facial recognition systems use. Heape said OEMs can choose to add indicators such as LED lights as needed.

Ziad Asghar, another vice president of product management at Qualcomm Technologies, told his colleague Chaim Gartenberg that users can disable the always-on camera feature and choose which features they want to use and which they don’t. He said consumers have the option of allowing them to choose what is valid and what is invalid.

The OnePlus 7 Pro hides the entire camera system in an electric pop-up module. Perhaps it’s time to get this idea back. Photo by Vjeran Pavic / The Verge

Smartphone manufacturers using Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 may not enable this feature at the hardware level. Companies like Samsung, OnePlus, and Xiaomi don’t use features that are enabled on their smartphones, as Qualcomm doesn’t actually integrate their smartphones into the chip (except for one-off novelties that aren’t widely purchased). You can customize the function. According to Heape, OEMs can request a Snapdragon chip with the feature disabled at the hardware level. Understand that some of these companies are bypassing Qualcomm’s image processing components and adopting their own solutions, skipping criticisms of privacy concerns and abandoning this feature as well. Is not difficult.

Anxious and unpleasant precedent

But even if it’s not on every phone next year, this feature just exists and will be used by someone at some point. It sets an uneasy and unpleasant precedent. Qualcomm may be the first product to have this feature, but it won’t be long for other companies to add it to catch up.

Ultimately, will Qualcomm be at a reliable level in setting the system so that the always-on camera cannot be used for purposes other than intended? Do you believe that OEMs using Qualcomms chips will not interfere with the system for their own benefit or to meet the demands of government agencies?

Even if you have that trust, there is some comfort with an always-on camera on your most personal device, beyond where we are currently.

You may need to tape your smartphone’s camera, as you’ve already done with your laptop webcam.

Update, 5:15 pm, December 2, 2021: After this article was published, Qualcomm’s Vice President of Product Management, Judd Heape, said how the always-on camera system works at the technical level. Provided more information about the camera. The company also revealed that the system does not identify the detected faces. This is handled by the existing face identification authentication system phone. The article has been updated with this new information and the headline has changed.

