Report: Fitbit-powered round “Pixel Watch” may be available next year





Over the years, Google has made several attempts to release wearables that can compete with the Apple Watch. Today’s new PixelWatch rumors provide additional details.

Since backed by The Verge, according to Business Insider, the wearable has been described as “round, without a physical bezel,” while using its own watch band. It requires daily charging, but early feedback says it’s slow.

When it comes to sensors, there’s a heart rate monitor and a step count, but interesting information from today’s report is that Google wants to debut the Fitbit integration on Wear OS, codenamed “Nightlight” on this watch. .. Both companies have previously announced that they are working on I / O 2021 in May.

The final brand of the device is not yet known.

This watch is sometimes referred to internally as the “Pixel watch” or “Android watch,” but executives use different names to refer to the project, and to which brand Google launches the device. It is unknown whether to start. .. The existence of a smartwatch with the codename “Rohan” was previously reported by YouTuber Jon Prosser.

In terms of pricing, The Verge reports that “devices are more costly than Fitbit and are expected to compete more directly with the Apple Watch.” The $ 299 Fitbit Sense is currently the company’s most expensive wearable.

In terms of launch, the device is currently undergoing “dog food” testing and can be tested and provided by Google employees outside the smartwatch team. The launch is scheduled for next year, but could happen as early as spring if “the latest test round is successful”.

This new attempt at first-party watches will take place as the Wear OS 3 released earlier this year on the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4. The wearable operating system is based on Android 11, and Google has redesigned several apps (Gboard, YouTube Music, Messages). , And maps), encourages third-party development (such as offline Spotify).

FTC: We use earning car affiliate links. more.

For more news, check out 9to5Google on YouTube.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://9to5google.com/2021/12/02/pixel-watch-rumor/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos