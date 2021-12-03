



The Government of New South Wales will create a new ministerial role to position the state as a major R & D economy as part of future cabinet reshuffles.

Prime Minister Dominique Perotet revealed his planned Cabinet role and the new Ministry of Corporate Investment on Thursday, outlining his future ambitions for Sydney.

“We will establish a new corporate investment department,” he said, offering a Bradfield speech.

“And within that department, I appoint a Minister of Science, Innovation and Technology to direct our research to future economic opportunities.”

The new enterprise and investment portfolio will be built on the government’s action plan to accelerate R & D announced in January.

While the study is one of the state’s “hidden superpowers,” Perotet said the pandemic highlighted the need to “consolidate Sydney’s reputation as a smart city.”

“There are several world-leading universities and research institutes in New South Wales,” he said Thursday.

“But too often, we see our homemade ideas waning and escaping elsewhere because of the lack of local support.”

However, Perotet said this is changing in districts like Tech Central, explaining it as an example of “the right infrastructure and ecosystem to grow.”

Tech Central predicts that Atlassian has recently been approved as an anchor tenant, bringing up to 25,000 jobs in New South Wales.

Quantum computing startups Q-CTRL, Sydney Quantum Academy and Quantum Brilliance were welcomed earlier this week as the first tenants of TechCentral’s Quantum Terminal.

Perotet also used Bradfield’s speech to unveil plans to appoint new members to identify local research and ideas that could be turned into manufacturing opportunities.

The Modern Manufacturing Commissioner is supported by a task force led by Tony Sheppard, Chairman of Venue, New South Wales.

