Apple threatens fees for in-app purchases made outside the App Store





Apple is trying to postpone a court order that could disrupt the way the App Store operates.

James Martin / CNET

Apple said it could expand the App Store’s fee structure as it approaches the legal deadline to change the way developers charge customers for items in apps for the iPhone and iPad.

Next week, tech giants need to begin implementing federal court injunctions from a legal battle with Fortnite maker Epic Games. In an order dated September 10, Apple states that developers need to include buttons and links in their apps to allow digital items to be purchased outside the App Store within 90 days.

In a legal filing with the United States Courts of Appeals on Tuesday, Apple will be able to circumvent the in-app purchase system while providing the “layer of protection” that developers are currently offering, such as parental controls. As a purchase approval and tracking that stated that it was facing a “substantial engineering” challenge.

“Apple will have to create a system and process to do so,” Apple said in its filing, adding that doing so would “cause irreparable damage” if the appeal was won. For these reasons, the Court of Appeals has requested that the federal judge’s order be postponed until the appeal process is complete.

Epic said in a competing filing that Apple hadn’t proved its claim to the order. “Purchase options other than apps are already available on iOS devices,” Epic wrote. “This injunction simply removes the obstacles Apple imposes to prevent users from learning about and choosing those options.”

Theoretically, the new rule means that people who want to pay extra life in the game, or the new look of the character, pay the developer directly instead of using Apple’s in-app purchase system. increase. The service, operated by Apple since 2008, charges developers up to 30% on digital items purchased within the app. The new application was previously reported by the Foss Patents blog.

Apple’s new submission to the Court of Appeals represents the latest developments in its ongoing efforts to maintain control of the App Store. Technology giants have fought various app developers in and out of court over rules that Apple says are designed to protect iPhone and iPad owners from fraud and security issues. Meanwhile, Fortnite maker Epic says Apple’s efforts to maintain control of the App Store hurt competition and keep app prices high, as Apple forces many developers, especially game makers, to pay fees. Insist.

The debate extends far beyond the courtroom, and there is lively conversation between U.S. and foreign lawmakers who are currently considering a set of laws designed to limit the power of major tech companies, including Apple. ..

Apple has asked the Court of Appeals to respond by December 8, the date on which the injunction will take effect. The Court of Appeals has not submitted a response indicating that it will make a ruling by that date.

