This is the most commonly used emoji in 2021





Pandemics have influenced almost every aspect of modern life, from the clothes we wear to the food we eat and the way we spend our time. However, there is one thing that hasn’t changed much. It’s an emoji to send.

Nine of the ten most used emojis in 2019 (the last to release data) also ranked in the top ten this year, according to data from the Unicode Consortium, an organization that maintains the standard for digital text. Did. The red heart emoji came in second, and the Gen Z emoji came in first, even though Gen Z members considered it uncool (along with side parts and skinny jeans).

For those who create and study emojis, the persistence of tears of joy, also known as laughing emojis, is natural.

Shows the number of people who use emoji. Google’s emoji researcher Alexander Robertson said that if emojis were purely Gen Z, they wouldn’t be ranked that high. The number of people who use emoji is so great that even if one group thinks something is missing, it needs to be a really large group to influence these statistics.

And it makes sense for Generation Z to think that a particular emoji isn’t hip, says Jennifer Daniel, chair of the Unicode Emoji Subcommittee and creative director at Google. It’s part of the teenage experience of creating a sense of subculture with the right and wrong ways of doing things.

In addition, Daniel said there is a spectrum of laughter that can be expressed in text: there is a light laughter. There is an acknowledgment laugh that is just a sign of empathy. Emojis such as skull faces (dead) and crying faces (tears of uncontrollable laughter) can help explain the extent.

However, looking at a single platform can tell a slightly different story. According to data from Twitter, the most tweeted emoji in 2020 was tears of joy, but this year the crying face came in second. Tears of joy reduced usage by 23% between 2020 and 2021.

However, the fact that most of the rest of the top 10 Unicode datasets covering multiple platforms and apps were fairly consistent shows how flexible the current emoji set is.

It basically shows that we have what we need to convey a wide range of expressions, or very concrete concepts, Daniel said. You don’t necessarily need a Covid emoji or a vaccine emoji to convey the same semantically with the biceps, syringe, and band-aid. Daniel added that at the beginning of the pandemic, people referred to Covid using microbes, or viruses, pictograms, and crown pictograms (in Spanish, corona is converted to a crown).

Syringe emoji jumped from 282nd place in 2019 to 193rd place in total usage this year. Microorganisms also rose from 1,086th place in 2019 to 477th place.

It’s been unprecedented for the past two years, but the emotions that are expressed alive using emoji are still familiar.

The use of viral emojis has increased, but we still have a lot of laughter and crying, whether it’s the cause or not, so we can’t even reach the most commonly used emojis remotely. was. Lauren Gawne, co-host of the podcast Lingthusiasm with and without a pandemic, and senior linguistics instructor at La Trobe University in Melbourne, Australia, said.

Even in the midst of this massive pandemic that occupied much of our time, we still wish each other a happy birthday and check out this slow-burning new unexpected element. Strangeness that spent a lot of time in and laughing.

