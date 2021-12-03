Leverage Google Scholar to facilitate resident research reporting





.. 2021 October 25; 13 (10): e19022. Doi: 10.7759 /cureus.19022. eCollection 2021 October

Affiliation 1 Emergency Medicine, Rush University Medical Center, Chicago, USA.

Michael Gottlieb et al. Cureus. 2021.

Overview

INTRODUCTION The Accreditation Council for Graduate Medical Education (ACGME) requires annual reporting of residents’ academic activities. However, this can be time consuming for both residents and resident leadership and may not contain the most accurate or up-to-date information. In this study, Google Scholar sought to determine if resident publications could be properly identified by comparison with ACGME’s self-report. Method This was a cross-sectional study comparing Google Scholar resident publications with ACGME self-reported data from 2018 to 2020. The manuscript was published before June 30, 2020 and was included only if the participants were residents of Rush University. Medical center. Articles published before the start of residence were not counted. We independently collected data from residents’ self-reports and Google Scholar profiles and compared the results. Evaluated the overall match between the data. If a discrepancy publication is identified, it has been thoroughly reviewed and discussed with the resident to ensure that it belongs correctly to the resident. The data was presented primarily as descriptive statistics, including percentages. Results Of the 24 (96%) residents, 23 created Google Scholar profiles. There were a total of 22 publications. Google Scholar was in agreement with the self-report in 18 (78.3%) cases and inconsistent in 5 (21.7%) cases. In all five residents (n = 9 publications), inconsistent publications were correctly identified by Google Scholar, even though they were not reported by the residents in the ACGME self-report. Conclusion We found that the resident Google Scholar account identified publications that were not previously reported in the ACGME Self-Report without missing any relevant publications.

Keywords: acgme; google scholar; publishing; residence; scholarship.

Copyright 2021, Gottlieb et al.

Statement of Conflict of Interest

The author has declared that there are no competing interests.

