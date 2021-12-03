Chrome-based Microsoft Edge warns users not to download Google Chrome





When Microsoft built an improved Edge browser with the same Chromium technology that enhanced Google Chrome itself, it seemed like a new era of collaboration between tech giants had arrived.

However, Microsoft has thrown a grenade into the browser’s Battle Royale by actively trying to discourage people from trying to download Chrome. Cheeks!

Edge users now see notifications on the toolbar that appears when they visit the Google Chrome home page.

The pop-up says “Microsoft Edge runs on the same technology as Chrome and has added Microsoft trust” and includes an invitation to “View safely now”.

This button was first detected by Windows Central and links to a product page that describes all the ways Edge protects your privacy, security, and other features of your host.

Considering that new Windows PC or laptop owners may actually browse the Chrome homepage through Edge when installing a familiar app on their new machine, quite a few users will be able to see it. There is sex.

While tech companies praising the strengths of their products at the expense of their rivals are nothing new, Edge rarely sees shots taken in these situations based on technology created by Google. ..

This report was published after Microsoft was criticized for the new Edge feature, which adds a “buy now, pay later” button by default. This service encourages users to pay for their purchases using a short-term lending service called Zip, which is now built into the checkout page.

This feature hasn’t been successful for Edge users, including Cybersecurity celebrity Kevin Beaumont. He states:

Microsoft has added Buy Now Pay Later to Edge (and Windows 10 and 11-based operating systems). It is known to be abused and harm people.

The tags on posts on Microsoft’s website speak for themselves. Please keep talking. pic.twitter.com/wsujv2VdWN

— Kevin Beaumont (@GossiTheDog) November 30, 2021

What do they say about Microsoft, The House of Glass people?

