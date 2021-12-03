India remains second in the adoption of innovation, Prime Minister Modi said in the launch of the Infinity Forum





Prime Minister Narendra Modi launches the “InFinity Forum” at FinTech through a virtual conference on Friday, showing a tremendous evolution in currency history, saying that India is “unbeatable” when it comes to technology adoption and innovation. He said he proved to the world. Around it.

The Infinity Forum is a major financial technology event by the International Financial Services Center Organization (IFSCA), a unified body for the development and regulation of Indian financial products, financial services and financial institutions. This is the first edition of the Thought Leadership Forum, launched by Prime Minister Modi on Friday.

When talking about the city of GIFT, Prime Minister Modi said it represents India, not just a premise. It represents India’s democratic values, demand, demographics, diversity, and its openness to ideas, innovation and investment. He said GIFT City is the gateway to the global FinTech world.

We believe in sharing our experiences and expertise with the world and learning from them. Our digital public infrastructure solutions can improve the lives of citizens around the world, Modi added.

Last month, Federal Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said the center would like to make the GIFT-IFSC city in Gujarat a global financial gateway. Gujarat International Finance Tec-City is a business district in Gujarat.

Sisaraman led a delegation to the city of GIFT, including two finance ministers and a secretary, the Ministry of Finance and the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications. During her visit, she announced last week that the Department of Economic Affairs approved three major proposals from the International Financial Services Center (IFSCA) worth Rs 500.

Regarding India’s role in innovation, Prime Minister Modi said: Now is the time to transform these fintech initiatives into a fintech revolution. A revolution that helps achieve economic empowerment for all citizens of the country. India has proved to the world that it is second to none when it comes to technology adoption and innovation around it. The Transformation Initiative under Digital India has opened the door to innovative Fintech solutions that apply to governance.

Last year, mobile payments surpassed ATM cash withdrawals for the first time in India. A complete digital bank without a physical branch is already a reality and could become common within 10 years. The history of currencies shows tremendous evolution. As humans have evolved, so have the forms of our transactions. From barter systems to metals, coins to banknotes, checks to cards. We arrived here today, the Prime Minister said.

On Wednesday, Prime Minister Modi said the InFinity Forum will set a tone for stakeholders to think beyond traditional thinking and approach and discuss new trends such as SpaceTech, GreenTech, AgriTech and quantum computing. rice field.

“The InFinity Forum has an interesting theme” Beyond “… A very interesting program will be held on Friday, December 3rd at 10am to commemorate the launch of the InFinity Forum. This is a thought leadership forum that focuses on aspects related to FinTech and uses it for inclusive growth, “he tweeted.

Modi encouraged young people, especially those in the world of startups, technology and innovation, to learn more about the InFinity Forum and participate in the program.

