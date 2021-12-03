Anyone is free to walk with Prince William on December 6th





Apple has announced Apple Fitness + Time, which walks with Prince William. In addition to Apple Fitness + subscribers, Apple Music 1 will be available to everyone as a free broadcast.

According to the company, it’s a 38-minute walk, with a choice of listening times for different time zones, with a focus on mental health …

Time to Walk is basically a podcast episode recorded while a guest speaker enjoys a walk. Apple customers are encouraged to take a walk while listening. The walk lasts 25 to 40 minutes, and according to Cupertino’s company, Prince William’s walk lasts 38 minutes.

His Royal Highness Prince William concludes the second season of the series with a special holiday episode released on December 6th as the next guest of Apple Fitness +. […]

Prince William talks about the importance of staying mentally healthy in his “walking time” episode. He also looks back on the comforting moments of being pulled out of his comfort zone, the value of listening as a way to empower others, and the experience that led him to prioritize mental health.

Time to Walk invites users to immerse themselves in a walk with the world’s most influential and interesting people who share stories, photos and music.Each episode […] Learned lessons learned, meaningful memories, goals and gratitude, moments of ups and downs, and thought-provoking topics recorded while the guest is walking outside or in a place that is meaningful to the guest. Includes consideration.

Prince William (succession to the throne after Prince Charles), which may seem a bit strange choice even to the British, is a strong supporter of mental health.

Royals traditionally chooses a few areas of interest and supports philanthropic activities in those areas. Prince William chose mental health as an important focus of his charitable trust. One initiative is to support children’s mental health through school.

We know that it is essential to support children’s mental health through collaboration with major mental health charities. Half of mental health problems begin before the age of 14, and fostering well-being early in life can have important and positive implications for each child’s future. The role of teachers and school staff to support mental health is important because children spend a lot of time in school, but teachers are already nervous and where to start to promote and support mental health in the classroom. Often I don’t know what to do or what to do. ..

The other is to normalize mental health discussions between men.

Imagine talking about mental health as much as soccer. Its national sport is enthusiastically followed and loved by millions of people in the UK and billions of people around the world. Many of us don’t spend the day without talking about it.

That’s why Heads Together has partnered with FA to launch Heads Up, a campaign that uses football to normalize mental health conversations. Through heads-up, we’ve been working on a long-season campaign for the Heads-up FA Cup final, making it feel as easy to talk about mental health as people are talking about football.

Men tend to feel more uncomfortable than women when it comes to sharing struggles. This may explain the fact that men are three times more likely to die and suicide is the largest murderer of men under the age of 45.

