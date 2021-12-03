Next year has the potential to bring five exciting new smartphones





We look forward to what Apple and Samsung are preparing for 2022.

Less than a month after the New Year, many of the smartphones that debuted this fall have become easy on CNET’s list of the best smartphones. With the introduction of the Google Pixel 6 and Apple iPhone 13 in 2021 (a comparison of the four new iPhone models is below), we’re looking forward to seeing what’s ahead in 2022 for the launch of smartphones.

There’s already a lot of fun in 2022, including Samsung and Apple’s new budget-friendly phones that may be available earlier this year. A huge new version of the standard iPhone and Samsung phones, which may feel like a true successor to the Galaxy Note, is also reported to be in the pipeline later this year.

Based on the rumors and reports that have surfaced so far, let’s take a look at the smartphones we are most looking forward to in 2022.

Apple iPhone SE 3

2020 iPhone SE

Apple has revamped its $ 400 budget iPhone in 2020 for the first time in four years, but it doesn’t seem like it’s going to have to wait that long for a third-generation model. According to a note by analyst Ming-Chi Kuo reported by MacRumors, the iPhone SE 3 may be available in the first half of 2022.

According to the Nikkei Asia Review, Apple’s A15 Bionic chip, which is the same processor as the iPhone 13, is expected to support 5G and improve performance. By comparison, the current iPhone SE runs on Apple’s older A13 Bionic processor on the iPhone 11.

The next-generation iPhone SE may also get Face ID first, Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman wrote in the PowerOn newsletter. Both the 2020 iPhone SE version and the 2016 version have Touch ID because they still have a physical home button. However, the reports are inconsistent as to whether the next iPhone SE will undergo a makeover or maintain a retro look. According to MacRumors, Kuo is likely to have a similar design of the same size as the current model, but Chinese tech site MyDrivers suggests it looks like the iPhone XR.

The second-generation iPhone SE stands out for its balance of superior performance, affordability, and portability. According to reports circulating so far, Apple wants to extend it by providing the iPhone SE with some more modern features, and maintain attractive quality in the first place.

Apple iPhone 14 Max

iPhone 13 Pro Max

The iPhone 13 is only a few months old, but that doesn’t mean it’s too early to start talking about the iPhone 14. The biggest upgrades you can expect from next year’s flagship iPhone are cameras, designs, and screens. Size option. But what I’m most excited about is the reported iPhone 14 Max, which is said to be a super-sized version of Apple’s standard next-generation iPhone.

According to the Nikkei Asia Review, Apple will discontinue the iPhone Mini and replace it with another 6.7-inch iPhone in the mix next year. In short, the iPhone 14 lineup could consist of two 6.1-inch models (iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro) and two 6.7-inch versions (iPhone 14 Max and iPhone 14 Pro Max).

Apple’s iPhone 14 Max looks like it’s aimed at people who need a bigger screen, but it doesn’t necessarily care about other upgrades that come with Apple’s Pro line, such as triple-lens cameras and lidar sensors. It might be a great choice for iPhone fans who have been waiting for a huge display but don’t want to get the $ 1,099 iPhone 13 Pro Max.

The rest of the iPhone 14’s lineup reportedly has some exciting upgrades that make it feel like a leap forward than the iPhone 13. Pro and ProMax versions of Apple’s 2022 iPhone can be 48 megapixels wide on the back. Report Kuo in the notes reported by the camera, 9to5Mac. This is a remarkable leap from the iPhone 13 Pro’s 12-megapixel camera system.

In terms of design, 2022 may be the year Apple says goodbye to Notch, one of the iPhone’s most polarized physical properties. Kuo also states that the iPhone 14 lineup has punch holes for the front camera, but only for the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max models. This is in line with previous reports from Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, who stated that Apple is working on a notchless design for future iPhones.

The iPhone 14 lineup may be available in September, similar to the release of Apple’s major smartphones.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra

Galaxy S21 Ultra

With its spacious screen and S-Pen support, the Galaxy S21 Ultra is a valuable alternative for Galaxy Note fans. But at the same time, the S-Pen experience felt a bit half-baked compared to Note’s features. First, the S21 Ultra doesn’t come with an S-Pen, doesn’t have a built-in slot for storing phones, and doesn’t have S-Pen’s Bluetooth and gesture support.

However, Samsung was able to address at least one of these concerns with the Galaxy S22 Ultra. A leak from the front page suggests that the Galaxy S22 Ultra may come with a storage slot for the S-Pen. This makes it easier to track your Samsung stylus without losing it. The built-in slot also suggests that the S-Pen may be shipped with the S22 rather than sold separately as an optional accessory.

Otherwise, according to a leak from Ice Universe, there are rumors that the Galaxy S22 Ultra has a camera system with continuous optical zoom. The result is a sharper, untrimmed zoom when switching focal lengths.

Anyway, the upgrade we’re looking for could make the Galaxy S22 Ultra an even more attractive option for Galaxy Note advocates or anyone looking for a super-powerful camera phone. .. Samsung usually announces a new Galaxy lineup in the January-March time frame, so you won’t have to wait any longer to find out more.

Samsung Galaxy S21FE

Samsung Galaxy S20FE

Samsung’s budget-friendly Galaxy S20 FE won the CNET Editor’s Choice Award in 2020 for its incredible value offered at that price. With 5G, excellent performance and a multi-lens camera, this camera was a long-awaited budget option that blended well with the premium Galaxy S20 lineup.

Currently, according to South Korea’s new website DDaily, Samsung plans to launch a sequel called Galaxy S21FE in January. However, if the report turns out to be true, the phone will only be available in Europe. This would be a loss for the United States, where Samsung is the second largest smartphone maker after Apple.

But another aspect I’m interested in is how Samsung differentiates this year’s “Fan Edition” phone from other midrange options such as the $ 500 Galaxy A525G, which offers similar functionality. Is it? Samsung could price it somewhere between the $ 800 Galaxy S21 and the $ 500 Galaxy A525G and possibly land it in the $ 600- $ 700 range. It feels a bit premium, but may be a good option for anyone who wants a phone that’s not as expensive as the S21 family.

What you can expect from the Galaxy S21 FE is that Samsung’s next mid-range phone will feature a 6.4-inch screen with a resolution of 2,340 x 1,080 and three cameras, including 32-megapixel, 12-megapixel, and 8-megapixel lenses. It may be. Specifications posted on the TENAA certified website in China reported by MyFixGuide.

It could also have a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor, according to a leak surfaced in Google Play Console discovered by MyFixGuide. This could be one way Samsung distinguishes the Galaxy S21 FE from the Galaxy A52 5G. It comes with a less powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G 5G chip. The Galaxy S21 FE is expected to look similar to the Galaxy S21, as shown in the rendering published by the prolific leaker Evan Blass.

OnePlus 10 Pro

OnePlus 9 Pro

OnePlus has made a name for itself by offering phones with hardware features that can compete with things like Samsung at a lower price. Recently, the premium “Pro” lineup has become famous, and CNET’s Andrew Hoyle calls the OnePlus 9 Pro “the best phone OnePlus has ever made.”

If the rumors apply, the same is true for the OnePlus 10 Pro. OnePlus10Pro will come with several camera updates. Rendering from the famous Leaker OnLeaks and the great website Zouton claims to show the redesigned camera bumps on the OnePlus 10 Pro. The camera system looks like it contains three lenses like the OnePlus 9 Pro, but with a new layout that’s closer to the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra’s four-lens camera setup.

Otherwise, according to Zouton, the phone will have a 6.7-inch 1,440-pixel AMOLED screen with a refresh rate of 120Hz, a battery of 5,000 mAh, and storage of 128GB or 256GB. ..

It’s too early for the OnePlus 10 Pro to know the importance of upgrading more than its predecessor. But if the camera upgrade is really prepared for OnePlus’ next high-end cell phone, it can address one of our only complaints. The OnePlus 9 Pro’s camera is great, but according to CNET’s Andrew Hoyle, there’s definitely room for improvement.

Looking for more advice on the phone you currently have? Check out our guide on the best features of the Galaxy S21, iOS 15 settings that need to be changed on your iPhone, and how to get the most out of your Pixel 6.

