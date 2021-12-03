Google explained in five words the best reason not to return to the office yet





For all companies, deciding when to return an employee to the office is at the top of the list of current key challenges. Google is no exception. The company said it wanted to deploy a hybrid work plan by autumn during the summer. This schedule was later postponed to January.

Of course, many companies will bring everyone back tomorrow if possible, but with the proliferation of COVID cases in many areas, many companies should rethink what makes the most sense. became. Moreover, if you’ve learned anything in the last two years, it’s just that many of the jobs we thought we had to do in the office weren’t.

For many employees, working remotely has become their new norm, and they have figured out ways to be more productive than before. Still, companies are trying to understand what the post-COVID work environment will be, so most companies are planning a version of hybrid work where they spend time in the office and the rest work remotely.

Google has already told employees that they will be flexible in where they work and expects to bring everyone back three days a week, allowing individuals to continue working remotely for the rest of the time. I told the employee.

Most recently, the company has postponed its planned return until January 10. However, due to uncertainty about the Omicron variant, the company is currently postponing its return indefinitely. Instead, CNBC reports that the company will wait for employees to return to the office until they can come up with a “stable, long-term working environment.”

This is an email from Google’s Vice President of Security, Chris Rackow, to employees, stating that they will be allowed a 30-day transition period after the company returns to the office. Rackow also encourages employees to “if circumstances permit, reunite directly with colleagues and begin to regain muscle memory of being in the office more regularly.”

This may look like another big tech company delaying inevitability, but in reality, wait until you’re confident that returning to the office will create a “stable, long-term working environment.” There is an important lesson in that.

These five words are actually a much bigger problem than you think. They may even be the best plan I’ve ever heard to get people back into the office, even if it doesn’t sound like a plan at all. This is what I mean:

What the team needs most is certainty and stability. Almost two years to balance changing situations, family needs, remote schools, working from home, and all other stresses associated with trying to maintain some normal sensation during a pandemic. After that, the best you can do for your team is to create certainty and manage your expectations.

A Google statement effectively tells employees that the company isn’t interested in meeting certain arbitrary deadlines just to get everyone back to the office. That’s not to say that the company doesn’t believe in the benefits of bringing teams back together directly, but those benefits need to be balanced with other variables.

One of the reasons why working from home has become such a desirable arrangement for so many employees is that it creates certainty. And of all that your employees need from you, the certainty about how and where they work is at the top of the list.

For example, so far there are too many things that no one can control. Returning the team to the office is confusing and depressing, as it only requires everyone to go home again.

In addition, employees with families have other considerations. Knowing the flexibility and choice of work arrangements allows you to plan for all other areas of your life. Currently, this is a list of most employees’ priorities, much higher than whether or not they can sit in the meeting room with colleagues for the next team meeting.

That’s what I like about Google’s future plans. The company recognizes that the situation is still changing rapidly and it is not possible to plan for months ahead. Instead, we continue to monitor the situation in different areas and tell our employees to make decisions with the most important thing in mind: building a “stable, long-term work environment”. You should do too.

