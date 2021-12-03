Premarket: Delisting Diddy could mean the end of Chinese stocks on Wall Street





“Didi’s repatriation [Hong Kong] “Beijing is essentially Diddy’s hand,” said Brock Silvers, chief investment officer of Kaiyuan Capital in Hong Kong, “a highly concerned indicator of the expansion of US-China economic relations.” I forced him. “

Shortly after the $ 4.4 billion initial public offering in the U.S. in late June, Chinese regulators banned Diddy from the Chinese app store for violating data privacy laws and creating cybersecurity risks. bottom. The stock price collapsed.

The decision to target Diddy was widely seen as a punishment for the decision to go abroad, and the company was a prime example of China’s efforts to curb the power of big tech companies.

Diddy’s situation will trigger a widespread revaluation of Chinese companies listed abroad, including Alibaba, Pin Duo Duo, Baidu, JD.com, NIO and Tencent Music (TME). Will they suffer the same fate?

“Didi’s return is likely to be the beginning of a trend, and the market should expect others to follow,” Silvers said. “Equity investors may not wait for other shoes to fall.”

The stock price of Pinduoduo (PDD) has fallen by 4% in pre-market trading, while Baidu (BIDU) has fallen by more than 1%. New York-listed Alibaba shares have plummeted 48% this year, but are slightly lower. Didi’s share price, 44% below the IPO price, has fallen 3% before the market.

Investors in such stocks have been on the edge for months. The S & P / BNY Mellon China Select ADR Index is tracking the top of US listed companies, plunging 40% this year.

Two developments this week further emphasize the fact that the financial relationship between the United States and China is unraveling.

On Thursday, the US Securities and Exchange Commission finalized a rule allowing state regulators to exclude foreign companies that refuse to open books. China has long rejected US corporate audits because of national security concerns.

Bloomberg then reported that Beijing was set to ban loopholes that allowed companies like Alibaba and Diddy to first go public in New York.

“The founder of China has previously [New York] For several reasons, such as looser listing standards, often higher multiples, and Beijing’s over-financial settlements. [and] “The calculations are changing rapidly, and today’s companies, especially established market leaders and companies in certain tech sectors, may be under increased pressure to list on China-controlled exchanges,” Silvers said. It ’s expensive. ”

Omicron’s fears depend on reports of work in November

November seems to have led to a stronger month of employment growth as the US economy continued to recover from the pandemic.

Latest: Economists polled by Refinitiv expect to know that 550,000 jobs were added last month on Friday. It will mark the biggest profit since July.

Such readings could strengthen the Federal Reserve’s determination to accelerate the pace of ending bond purchase programs in times of crisis. Chairman Jerome Powell said earlier this week that the Fed is considering closing the Fed sooner to curb inflation.

“A strong payroll print could further strengthen the Fed’s recent hawkish pivot,” said Jim O’Sullivan, US macro strategist at TD Securities.

However, strategists will scrutinize more than a few headlines to assess the state of the job market.

As economists track ongoing labor shortages, labor force participation rates that track the number of people of working age who are actively seeking employment are carefully monitored, and data on wage growth goes to prices. May show a wider range of pressure.

The arrival of an omicron variant of the coronavirus is also approaching the report, but its early effects do not appear in the release.

Mark Zandi, Chief Economist at Moody’s Analytics, told me it was too early to say how serious the impact would be.

“The future wave of the virus will certainly hurt the growth of work, but it depends on the size and severity of the wave, so there is no way to know how bad it is,” he said. “As vaccines and other medical responses become more effective and the economy becomes more proficient in overcoming the wave, I feel that the new wave of viruses will cause less financial damage than the previous wave, That, of course, is not difficult to build a darker scenario. “

Among the uncertainties of the virus, those that have fallen may rise again.

Scientists are competing to determine if the Omicron variant is more contagious and if it can avoid the vaccine. Meanwhile, Wall Street doesn’t know what to think.

Latest: The S & P 500 rose on Monday, sold out on Tuesday and Wednesday, and then jumped again on Thursday.

Cancellations were especially noticeable in the travel sector. The stock price of Delta Air Lines, the largest US aircraft carrier, plummeted by more than 7% on Wednesday and then surged by 9% on Thursday. Marriott fell 3% on Wednesday and recovered 6% during yesterday’s session.

VIX, which measures the volatility of the S & P 500, has fallen slightly after a 91% surge from the beginning of November this week, but the CNN Business Fear & Greed Index is in the realm of “extreme fear.”

What’s next? Investment advisers say cooler heads should dominate for now, but markets remain vulnerable to news headlines about the impact of variants on public health and the economy.

“For this uncertain background, we advise investors to avoid a hasty withdrawal from risky assets that could impair long-term returns,” said UBS Global Wealth Management Chief Investment Officer. Mark Hefere told clients earlier this week.

next

The US Job Report will be posted at 8:30 EST.

Also today: November’s ISM Non-Manufacturing Index sheds light on the health of the US service sector. Arrives at 10 am Eastern Standard Time.

Coming next week: Will US consumer prices continue to rise at the fastest rate in 30 years?

