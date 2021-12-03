Microsoft’s backtrack to the controversial Windows 11 default browser change





Microsoft is backtracking the changes made to Windows 11 that made it more difficult to switch the default browser. With the new test build of Windows 11, Chrome, Firefox, and other browser users can now set the default browser with the touch of a button. This is a much easier process.

Rafael Rivera, the developer of the great EarTrumpet Windows app, discovered a new Windows 11 change earlier this week. Windows 11 provides a simple button that allows you to switch the default browser in a similar way to Windows 10 instead of changing individual file extensions and protocol handlers for HTTP, HTTPS, .HTML, and .HTM. It came to be.

Microsoft has confirmed that the changes are intentional and is currently testing. In Windows 11 Insider Preview build 22509, released on Wednesday on DevChannel, Windows Insider defaults to HTTP :, HTTPS :,. Streamlined the functions set for HTM and apps registered in .HTML. Aaron Woodman explains. , Vice President of Windows Marketing, Statement to The Verge. Through the Windows Insider Program, you can continue to see us trying new things based on your feedback and testing.

Microsoft initially defended the decision to make switching defaults more difficult, and said earlier this year that it had implemented customer feedback in The Verge to customize and control defaults at a more detailed level. However, rival browser makers were not happy with this change. Mozilla, Brave, and even those responsible for Google’s Chrome and Android have criticized Microsoft for approaching the default app.

Windows 11 currently displays prompts when a rival browser is installed, but if you click a link from outside the browser, try to open an HTML document, or in your browser’s protocol and file. Triggered only when trying to access. At the prompt, you can use the checkbox to always use this program to open the file or link in another browser. If you forget to select the check box, you’ll need to look into the Windows 11 Settings app and manually configure a set of options.

The default app is treated the same as it currently exists in Windows 11.

Microsoft is still testing these new Windows 11 changes to make it easier to switch between the default app and browser, but it’s not clear when it will be available to all users. We expected to see these debuts in a major update to Windows 11 next year, but Microsoft hasn’t announced a release date, and some features and updates are significant annual features. It is displayed prior to the decrease.

Still, it’s encouraging to see Microsoft listen to criticisms and feedback about Windows 11 changes. This U-turn is in the midst of anger at new built-in purchases, tools to pay after Microsoft Edge, and Microsoft’s efforts to discourage people from downloading Chrome.

