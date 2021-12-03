



Google Arts & Culture opens a free virtual exhibition about Brasília

JoanaFrana Share Share Share

Facebook

twitter

Pinterest

Whatsapp

Post

or

https://www.archdaily.com/972550/google-arts-and-culture-opens-free-virtual-exhibition-about-brasilia

Online platform Google Arts & Culture will host a virtual exhibition Braslia: um Sonho Construdo (Brasilia: a Built Dream) after launching virtual exhibitions on Parma (Italy), Pittsburgh and Milwaukee (USA), and Lagos (Nigeria). bottom. An immersive tour of the Federal Capital of Brazil designed by Lcio Costa.

Curated by the National Museum of the Republic, the exhibition was organized in collaboration with the Federal Archives, the Brazilian Architects Association, the Vice Museum, the Federal Supreme Court, and other organizations based in Brasília. Visitors will take a 360 virtual tour through the corridors of six museums in the capital through images from Google Street View. This includes the Bank of Canada Museum, the Squares of the Three Powers, and the building of the Federal Supreme Court.

Joana Flana

Thanks to art camera technology, images of over 200 artworks are captured in high resolution, giving visitors a close-up look at each one. It is currently on display at the National Museum of the Republic, the Atosbrco Foundation and the Museum. Vice meeting place. In total, there are 90 exhibits with over 4,000 historical images, including educational resources for parents and teachers.

“Its bold city planning, its artistic scene effervescence, and the striking modern features of the Brazilian capital make it one of the most important architectural landmarks on the planet and a cultural enthusiast around the world. I just want to know or discover a house in one place. It’s a treasure that makes this city a wonderful open-air museum. “

Luisella Mazza, Global Operations Director, Google Arts & Culture.

The virtual exhibition features a homage to Oscar Niemeyer, who is responsible for the architectural design of major buildings. In his work, a 3D version of Brasília’s Metropolitan Cathedral can be seen in augmented reality by visitors.

“The Museu Nacional da Repblica and the collection represent the art-architectural relationship that underlies Brasília’s construction and conception. It is very important that technical tools like Google Arts & Culture give the city international visibility. “

Bartolomeu Rodriguez, secretary of culture and creative economy.

Joana Flana

Exhibit Brasília: Built Dreams are free and available in the Google Arts & Culture app for iOS and Android.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.archdaily.com/972550/google-arts-and-culture-opens-free-virtual-exhibition-about-brasilia The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos