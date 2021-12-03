The latest Gartner voice in the customer report reveals the top tech players in the field





Qualtrics, Medallia, InMoment and Forsta are pioneers in customer voice (VoC) technology solutions, according to the latest Gartner Magic Quadrant survey.

The latest report from an analyst company analyzed 14 vendors operating in VoC spaces. It is described as a platform that provides a combination of direct, indirect, and guess feedback gathering capabilities in addition to analysis and practicality.

Qualtrics, Medallia, InMoment and Forsta have all quadranted the top leaders in their solutions. Qualtrics was recognized for its customer directory architecture associated with the XM platform and paid particular attention to its scalable and fine-grained platform innovation, partner ecosystem and market leader position. Vendor attention included relatively high prices, out-of-the-box use case features, and tenacious sales engagement strategies.

The InMoments Experience Improvement platform not only offered a wide set of VoC technologies, but was also noted by vendors’ investment in self-service and workflow automation to improve the user experience. Vendors are also building four platform approaches that cover CX, employee experience, product experience, and market experience. Other strengths Gartner emphasized include professional services, industry expertise, and lifecycle approaches. Attention included undeveloped partner programs, use case adjustments, and various actions.

Medallia Experience Cloud has also earned a leader in the value realization from platform approaches to VoC plans, functional innovations such as new data acquisition channels to manage complex hierarchies, and strengths such as consulting and ISV ecosystems. On the other hand, cautions included total cost of ownership, lack of experience with B2B2C, and low penetration of the international customer base compared to competitors.

The fourth leader, Forsta, combines a number of previous stand-alone platforms such as Confirmit Holdings (VoC), FocusVision (market research), and Dapresy (visualization). According to Gartner, the strengths of this product included the ability to succeed in complex organizational hierarchies, the execution of operations, and the integration with research. Note that there was a modular, one-time programming approach, less sophisticated analytical capabilities, and less consulting partnerships.

NICE and Verint were the challenger players identified as having high execution capabilities but low vision integrity throughout the wide pack. Companies that Visionary, or Gartner sees as having a good vision but poor execution, included Arida (formerly Vision Critical) and the SMG.

Momentive, Concentrix, Reputation, CustomerGauge, Alchemer, and QuestionPro were featured in the 4th niche player quadrant.

To attract attention, vendors will generate over US $ 25 million in 2020, capture social media data and text-based feedback, have multi-channel research tools, and capture inferred behavior and operational feedback data. I had to be able to do it. We also needed to provide role-based dashboards, transform data into insights and some form of analytics report, provide alerts, workflow, case management, CRM integration, and demonstrate global execution.

Overall, Gartner said the VoC technology space is thriving. Despite the Covid-19 outbreak, the market grew by about 20% in 2020, and the VoC application software market grew to over $ 2 billion annually. According to analysts, a well-known entrant, Qualtrics’ annual revenue milestone in 2021 is $ 1 billion, and AI-led analytics are all contributing to innovation and expansion in this area.

Although Medallia and Qualtrics dominate the VoC market, they are not always optimal for all companies, the report author said.

With enough diversity between vendors, Gartner’s list of potential sources varies significantly based on the specific requirements of the program. Due to differences between buyers in industry, company size, region, departmental use cases, pricing, strategic ambitions, etc., all vendors of this Magic Quadrant (and many vendors who did not participate) are in this vibrant market. Guaranteed to be prosperous.

