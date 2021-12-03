Metaverse cast a shadow on Nintendo. Why is it time to buy stocks?





Nintendo's American Depositary Receipts decreased by 29% in 2021.

Video games enjoy the renaissance of the pandemic era, but the share of the original players in the industry is left behind. Nintendo’s American Depositary Receipts decreased by 29% in 2021.

Japanese video game giant (ticker: NTDOY) is still making games that are loved by fans. However, investors have spent much of the year looking for companies that make great promises about the idea of ​​a virtual world metaverse that enables social interaction and commerce. This has led to a significant rise in stocks such as Roblox (RBLX) and Nvidia (NVDA) this year. Roblox, who creates tools for gamers to create the online world, mentioned the Metaverse 17 times at a recent Investor Day conference.

Sure enough, Roblox has grown 160% since it went public in March. Faced with years of annual losses, the company is trading at 21 times its sales next year. Nintendo? Only 3.5 times.

Meanwhile, Nintendo remains conservative about its ambitions. Last month’s 48-page revenue presentation didn’t mention the Metaverse. Its epidemic hit, Animal Crossing: New Horizons is it, despite the fact that it’s a mini-metaverse in itself.

The game features cryptocurrencies, costumes, and online features that allow gamers to interact with friends on a personally curated tropical island. Since its release in March 2020, it has sold nearly 35 million copies.

The success of the future Metaverse is not in Nintendo’s numbers. Wall Street expects revenue per American Depositary Receipt to rise from $ 4.64 in fiscal year 21 to $ 3.74 for fiscal year 2022, which ends in March. Sales are expected to decline from $ 16.2 billion to $ 14.5 billion. Supply chain problems and semiconductor shortages are part of the estimated decline for the first time in six years.

Michael Pachter, an analyst at Wedbush Securities, said demand for the Switch console, which has sold about 93 million units since its debut in 2017, will not diminish. This device allows gamers to play in both handheld mode and TV. In October, Nintendo launched a high-priced model with a sharper OLED screen.

Pachter says it’s purely a supply chain, although sales are declining and it doesn’t reach the initial forecasts for Switch units this year. Switch still has a strong market, he adds. Go look for a switch on eBay. They are well above the retail price.

Pachter upgraded Nintendo’s stock from Neutral to Outperform in late October. He states that a strong pipeline of recent games and releases could re-excite consumers and investors to Nintendo. Next year, Nintendo will have the strongest release slate in a few years, including The Legend of Zelda and a new Pokemon franchise.

The new game has the potential to create new momentum for Switch, helping Nintendo exceed Wall Street’s demanding expectations.

For the most recent $ 57, Nintendo’s US-listed stock is trading at just 15 times its earnings forecast for the next 12 months. This is about 23 times below the five-year average.

After years of complaining from Wall Street, Nintendo is finally taking steps to give investors and gamers what they want. Mario and his friends, voiced by Chris Pratt and a star-studded support cast, will jump to the big screen next year. Meanwhile, Comcast (CMCSA) plans to expand its Mario-themed US theme park.

Most importantly, Nintendo is starting to make money with the more regular fashion investor’s favorite kind through its subscription service, Nintendo Switch Online.

Mario Stephanidis, vice president of research at Roundhill Investments, says Switch has become a well-established phenomenon with numerous different demographics. Nintendo is really better than ever.

Nintendo currently accounts for approximately 0.5% of Round Hill Ball Metaverse Exchange Traded Funds (META). The ETF’s main positions are Nvidia and Roblox, which occupy 11.2% and 9.7% of the portfolio, respectively.

Nintendo has won some of the skepticism seen by investors. The company lags behind any other video game giant in adopting mobile games, free-to-play games, online play and esports.

That means Nintendo is still missing out on a big opportunity. Nick Grous, an analyst at Cathie Woods Ark Invest, predicts that the global video gaming business will reach $ 200 billion in 2021, with mobile gaming accounting for about half of that.

Therefore, Nintendo still has a chance to win in the mobile world.

Gross says there are hundreds of millions of people who have been accustomed to Nintendo’s fully owned characters for over 20 years. This is of great value. Especially because they spend more time online and continue to push into these virtual worlds. I think that’s exactly why Nintendo started to separate from other game publishers.

