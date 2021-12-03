Google delays office return in US, Europe, Middle East and Africa





Google has postponed returning to offices in the US, Europe, Middle East and Africa after January 10. This move was in the light of a new variant of the Omicron coronavirus and a travel ban. Google executives said new variants and new restrictions “caused global uncertainty.”

Google had previously stated that employees were expected to have a new hybrid work format in their office on January 10th, but now countries and locations can determine timelines after that date depending on local conditions. I said it would be.

Matt Brittin, Google’s EMEA regional president, told employees Thursday that the deadline will be postponed to after January 10 in a note received by Insider.

“The headline says that given the uncertainty about COVID-19 and the new travel ban, local leads around the world have decided to continue their voluntary telecommuting period and reassess things in the New Year. That’s it, “he writes.

“No country in EMEA will move to Hybrid Work Week on January 10th.”

A representative of one company pointed out to insiders the announcement of a previous company that set January 10 as the earliest return date, but refused to provide further record comments.

According to Britin, an average of 5,000 Google employees go to offices in the EMEA region every day. According to the company’s latest earnings report, the company has more than 150,000 full-time employees worldwide, with about the same number of temporary and contract employees.

A recently discovered subspecies of the coronavirus, Omicron, has been found in more than 20 countries, including the United States, since it was first detected in Botswana about three weeks ago. The mutant contains more mutants than the previous one and has been labeled by the World Health Organization as a strain of concern.

“The emergence of new varieties and new travel bans has caused global uncertainty,” Britin told Google in an email sent Thursday.

“The full impact of the new variant is not yet fully understood, but it will take weeks before the scientific community can speak to more authorities. We are clear to you. I don’t want to wait before offering the science. “

According to Britin, Google offices across Europe will decide when to end their voluntary telecommuting based on local conditions and the “risk levels” assigned to each country. He said Google employees will be given a 30-day period to move to a hybrid office routine.

“While waiting for more learning in the coming weeks, rethink your direct gatherings and try to move to virtual meetings and events wherever possible,” he added.

Like many other companies, Google is currently deferring office returns more than once. He also announced a more flexible plan for remote work after some employees were forced to return to the office full-time. The company expects about 20% of its employees to work from home, but employees are expected to be in the office at least three days a week under the new system. Google said it approved 85% of over 10,000 relocation requests.

