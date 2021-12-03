NUHS uses NVIDIA’s AI system for real-time data streaming





The National University of Singapore Health System has built an AI production platform based on NVIDIA’s universal system for AI infrastructure.

According to the press statement, the NVIDIA DGX A100 runs at the core of the hospital group’s Endeavor AI platform, enabling real-time predictions about diagnosis, disease progression, readmissions, risk of falls, and more. Running with 5 petaflops (5 trillion floating point operations per second) of AI performance, it can handle a variety of AI workloads on a single platform.

The system will also be integrated into the NUHS Discovery AI training platform to form a complete training and inference system.

Important reason

Dr. Ngiam Kee Yuan, Group Chief Technology Officer at NUHS, said that NVIDIA GPUs are needed for fast, high-volume inference processing. He emphasized that relying solely on the CPU would quickly lead to a lack of processing speed.

With NVIDIA technology, you can even quickly run AI tools on your Endeavor AI system in the background to absorb data every day. “We are building a platform that can run multiple projects without a GPU. We can’t do many of these things,” explained Dr. Ngiam. Endeavour AI runs a microservice that streams data and processes all the streaming data to produce real-time output. It is capable of processing up to 150 projects, including projects containing structured medical data and text-based medical data for generating chatbots.

NVIDIA’s enhancements to Endeavor AI have improved patient interaction with AI-powered chatbots, especially when making appointments. Improving the accuracy and speed of image, x-ray and scanning processes for radiologists. Automatic prediction “without even having to click a button” while the doctor is alerting the patient at risk. “These are the concrete realities and results we expected when Endeavor AI went live,” said Dr. Ngiam.

Big trend

In a recent interview with Healthcare IT News, Dr Ngiam, Chief Advisor of the NUHS Center for Innovation in Healthcare, said he hopes to roll out and expand the AI ​​tools currently being studied in clinical practice over the next few years. .. After launching Discovery AI earlier, NUHS has deployed the Endeavor AI platform.

Recently, NUHS supported the integration of real-time medical data from EMR systems using four applications: California-based enterprise data company TIBCO Software BusinessWorks, Streaming, Messaging, and Spotfire.

Talking about personal information, Dr. Ngiam advised in a keynote at the HIMSS21 APAC conference that all information needs to be put together, not just stored in non-interacting silos.

On record

“There are many demands on healthcare these days, and we are working on digital transformation across the cluster. At the heart of digital transformation is the use of AI. Advances in healthcare require great computing resources. Yes, the NVIDIA DXGA100 needed to help a world-class hospital that provides easy access to performance, “said Dr. Ngiam.

“With the NVIDIA DGXA100, NUHS can integrate training, reasoning and analytics into an integrated AI infrastructure, which will allow hospital groups to achieve operational and scientific breakthroughs in the healthcare sector and clinically in Singapore. It provides computing power that helps doctors and patients benefit, “says Dennis Ann. , NVIDIA Director of Enterprise Business in Southeast Asia and Australia-New Zealand.

