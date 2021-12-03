End’Fortnite’ event start time, countdown, and The Rock’s Foundation leak





Fortnite Season 8 is set to host a big live event at the end of the season on December 4th. You need to be fully prepared for the upcoming intense action. This nonsense explainer gives an overview of everything you need to know about upcoming festivals. Want to know what time everything starts and how fast you need to log in to see it? Want to know what the latest event leaks are saying about Chapter 3? Now that we’ve listed everything below, let’s get started with the business.

What time does the Fortnite Season 8 The End live event start?

According to the in-game countdown timer that first appeared on the afternoon of November 24th, the Fortnite Season 8 live event will start at 4pm on December 4th.

The event is set to start on December 4th at 4 pm in the east. Epic Games

Epic Games’ Fortnites developers have adjusted similar countdown timers in the past to reflect seasonal delays, but given that the start times above won’t fluctuate for nearly 10 days, the studio has announced this. Expected to stick to the timing of the event.

In an official The End event blog post, Epic suggests that players line up 30 minutes early to get the best chance of seeing the event. The special lobby supports parties of up to 16 players, so be sure to invite all your friends if you want a shared viewing experience at the finale. We recommend that you follow the advice provided by Epic, as the server will become completely unstable if it takes too long to log in.

What will the leaks and teasers of the Fortnite Season 8 live event reveal?

It goes without saying that some spoilers may be revealed, given that it was trying to discuss multiple leaks from reputable sources. If you want to attend the completely blind The End event, leave this statement as a warning.

So that the disclaimer doesn’t get in the way, generally say the leak on the details of the Season 8 live event is a bit light. Those who watched the Battle Royale carefully in Season 8 will know the story of the Cube Queen, who slowly gathered the power of purplish colors from the constricted pyramid sitting in the center of the map. Correspondingly, those who wanted to save the imaginary order and the island built bases, turrets, and even BRUTE mechas to prepare for the inevitable standoffs. Given that all these tools have been added to the game, it will probably do a great job during the event.

The Cube Queen will probably be our central enemy during the Emdrive event.Epic Games

And that seems even more true, given what the official Leak and Epic information teaches us. You can team up with many friends at this event, so you have to imagine that the participants of the event will be able to fight the Sideways army directly. Leak states that the Cube Queen itself could also act as an NPC, and her last-reality army could eliminate those who get in her way.

An important element of this battle is, of course, the pyramids. The pyramid hides its own secret in the spectrogram image formed by the sound it emits. In this graphic shared by HYPEX, you can see lightning flying up and down in all areas of the structure.

Pyramid showing its shocking power

This seems likely to be the Queen’s primary weapon, designed to add more vicious enemies to her rank. However, it also causes great damage to the underground zero-point energy source that stabilizes the island.

On the good side, there are two X elements to consider. KevintheCube and Foundation.

Just as the power of other cubes on the island is losing our friends, one golden cube may be independent and have some power to stop others. there is.

Will Kevin the Cube be the ultimate ally for the islanders? Epic Games

If anyone knows the secret, we suspect it could be the Foundation that briefly showed their faces during the Season 8 launch trailer. As the supposed leader of Seven, an organization founded to free the islanders from the loop, the Foundation is probably the most knowledgeable character in the world of Fortnite. And that’s exactly what it is. Epic and Dwayne the Rock Johnson appear to be cooperating in Foundation-related bullying leading up to the event.

A recently tweeted promotional video for ZOA Energy Drink, shared by Epic Games CEO Donald Mustard, has a Foundation helmet in Rock’s refrigerator, essentially confirming the long-standing assumption that actor wrestlers will lend or at least do so. .. Lend his vocal talent to the character. This concept is supported by the leaker iFireMonkey, who previously proposed the Foundation to use voice lines during the event.

Rock showing off Fortnite gear

Combining all these heterogeneous elements gives you what looks like a pretty clear view of a live event in Season 8.

Players will use new weapons to fight the cubes directly and be helped by characters such as the Foundation and Kevin. But when it comes to understanding who will win the battle, the situation looks a bit dark.

It has been reported that if the energy used by Cube Queen continues to shock the zero point, something goes wrong and it does enough damage to bring the Fortnite server down for a few days. Probably until the morning of December 6th or December 7th. The Season 8 Battle Pass is set to end. In other words, the infamous black hole is back.

The initial appearance of the first Chapter 3 trailer

But that’s not all. Thanks to the trailer leak in Chapter 3 that occurred on the night of December 1st, there are additional tips on what happens when these servers come back.

In this turmoil, the island of Fortnite we know has been destroyed and somehow completely upside down. So, let’s move on to Chapter 3. It’s a whole new island called The Flipside. It won’t be long before we know exactly how many of these leaked details prove to be true.

