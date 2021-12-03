Google unwraps festival new Android features





Aside from Santa: Google is giving out presents this holiday season. Whether you’re busy throughout the month or have plenty of time for self-care, Android feature updates are aimed at making the New Year easier.

According to Google Assistant interaction designer Tiffany Yang, new features across the mobile operating system create “the joy of creating, capturing, re-experiencing, and sharing holiday memories,” while increasing security and personalizing options for Android. Will be added.

Family bell

Family Bell aims to get the whole family on track by synchronizing their daily schedules. Set it on your phone, home speaker, or smart display to remind everyone of important moments throughout the day, such as watering trees or attending a family movie night. .. People can also set bells on their devices to keep track of their individual goals.

Smartphone widgets aren’t new, but Google has released three new options for ringing from your home screen during the holiday season.

Google Play Books: Access your entire library and track your audiobook progress

YouTube Music: DJ a holiday party with front and center playback controls and recently played tracks

Google Photos People & Pets: From December 6th, decorate your smartphone screen with a snap of your nearest loved one.

memory

Not everyone wants to remember the last two years, but the new memories of Google Photos can help illuminate bright spots. Look for images and videos carefully selected from past holidays such as New Year’s Eve and Halloween, or important milestones such as birthdays and graduations. Users can also rename, personalize, modify, or delete specific memory from the grid.

Android Auto

If you’re going home on vacation or buying groceries at the last minute, Android Auto updates promise to improve your travels. Set the feature to start automatically every time your Android smartphone connects to a compatible car. Once on the road, the smart reply option allows you to focus on driving while responding to important messages.

It’s not a completely hands-free system, but Android Auto allows you to play your favorite songs using the always-on play button on your home screen. And soon, you can quickly search for music using voice by simply tapping the search icon and saying the artist name or song title.

Meanwhile, people in some countries using compatible BMW cars use the Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro, or Samsung Galaxy S21 smartphone to lock, unlock, and start the vehicle. I can.

Editor’s Recommended Emoji Kitchen

When a mad scientist meets Sous-chef in the emoji kitchen, users can combine icons to create shareable stickers. Give your loved ones a gift in a gift box wrapped in a smiling poop, or create a whole new collection of emotional dog symbols.

The new sticker will first be available to Gboard Beta users and will be available to all Gboard users “in the coming weeks”.

App permission

Android now automatically turns off runtime permissions for hibernating programs that allow mobile apps to access data and take actions on behalf of users. (This doesn’t seem to apply to pre-installed applications.) Users can reopen the app or[設定]You can turn on permissions at any time from the menu.

