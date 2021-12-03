Google Pixel 6 users complain about random signal loss





Following the launch of the new Pixel smartphone, early adopters usually find problems and bugs in their devices and wait patiently for Google to recognize and fix them. There is no difference between Google Pixel 6 and 6 Pro this year as well. Customers are complaining about defective fingerprint scanners, ghost dialing to random contacts, broken Always-On Display, and screen flicker. In addition to that list, many Pixel 6 users report intermittent signal loss. The problem doesn’t seem to be specific to a particular market, and all Pixel owners in the United States, Canada, and other parts of the world are facing it.

As many frustrated users have outlined in Reddit, the Pixel 6 or 6 Pro unit is randomly losing mobile network services that did not have such issues on older devices. In some cases, the phone can be latched back into the network after a few minutes, but other users will need to restart the phone as a temporary workaround. A thread about this is also on Google’s support forum, with over 100 replies from affected users. Interestingly, some Pixel 6 owners have only recently begun to experience these issues.

Some users were able to get a replacement after contacting Google Support. However, this does not seem to be a definitive solution, as new devices have been reported to experience the same issue. Others were advised to do a network reset on their pixels, but that never helped. However, getting a replacement SIM card from a mobile carrier seems to have improved the situation for a small number of users. Some Pixel 6 owners[設定]Of the menu[アダプティブコネクティビティ]Some people have reported that turning off has significantly fixed the problem.

This issue may be related to the Exynos 5123b modem in the Pixel 6 series. As previously reported, the Qualcomm X60 modem in the Galaxy S21 series is 5G better than the Pixel 6 and can improve network connectivity and 5G speed. After all, there’s a reason Samsung uses Qualcomm modems on US devices, even though it owns the Exynos brand. Google isn’t aware of this issue yet, so it’s not clear when it will be resolved.

