Our iPhone SE 3 Wish List: Want to see these upgrades in 2022

The 2020 iPhone SE is the cheapest Apple smartphone you can buy. Last year’s model was $ 399 ($ ​​389, $ 679) and was praised for its budget-focused price and fast performance made possible by the same chip on the iPhone 11 that went on sale a few months before the iPhone SE.

But there’s still a lot we want for Apple’s next cheaper smartphone, especially as competitors like Samsung and Google have improved their own cost-conscious devices. The iPhone 11’s new cheap $ 499 (A $ 489, $ 849) price is $ 399 for anyone looking for a more affordable Apple device, given its long battery life and just $ 100 more camera system. It can make it difficult to sell your iPhone SE. ..

Apple is rumored to be developing a new iPhone SE called the iPhone SE 3, which may be launched in 2022. According to recent rumors from Taiwanese research firm TrendForce, the third-generation iPhone SE will debut in the first quarter of next year. The iPhone SE 3 is also said to have a design similar to the iPhone XR. With Apple’s next budget-friendly iPhone, the improvements we’re hoping for are:

Sharper selfie camera

The 2020 iPhon SE has a 7-megapixel front camera and is expected to be upgraded with the next model.

John Kim / CNET

The iPhone SE’s wallet-friendly price means there are some compromises, especially when it comes to cameras. And if Apple keeps the price of the next iPhone SE as competitive as the 2020 version, that probably won’t change that much.

But at least I want to see a higher resolution front camera to take clearer video calls and selfies. The current iPhone SE has a 7-megapixel front camera like the iPhone XS. As my colleague Patrick Holland pointed out in his review, iPhone 11 and later devices have a 12-megapixel front camera with a wider field of view.

The iPhone SE’s rear camera doesn’t have the dual-lens settings that are common on most phones, but even on low-cost devices, a single-lens-width camera has enough power to produce impressive images. I have. But now that the COVID-19 pandemic has made video calls on mobile devices, it’s great to see the front camera upgraded to get closer to Apple’s more expensive phones.

New Apple processor

The iPhone 13’s Apple A15 processor has 15 billion transistors.

Screenshots by Stephen Shankland / CNET

One of the great things about the iPhone SE is that it has the same processor as the iPhone 11. This ensures that it doesn’t slow down quickly and is well equipped to handle new features. While the A13 Bionic chip in the iPhone SE has enough power for everyday tasks, Apple can give an advantage to affordable phones by equipping it with a newer processor.

The iPhone 13’s A15 Bionic processor is ideal, but even getting the A14 Bionic chip last year can advance the future of the iPhone SE over the years to come. Again, the old A13 Bionic chip is sufficient for most tasks you normally perform on your mobile phone, such as checking email, reading news, playing games, and taking pictures.

However, Apple’s new chip’s improved neural engine has the potential to make the iPhone even better with much of the machine learning-powered software that the iPhone has acquired in recent years. These include app recommendations, text predictions, language translations, and the ability to recognize people in photos. These types of features will make a big difference in the appeal of the iPhone, not the raw computing power, and Apple’s new chip’s more powerful neural engine should help.

According to a report from the Nikkei Asia Review, Apple’s latest mobile processor may appear in the next iPhone SE. It will run on the same A15 Bionic chip on the iPhone 13.

5G support

T-Mobile 5G national network advertising seen in Midtown, Manhattan.

Light Rocket via Alex Thai / SOPA Images / Getty Images

Given that speeds are usually comparable to those of 4G LTE networks, 5G may not be needed today. However, 5G is now standard on most smartphones. This means it’s usually less expensive than non-5G phones, as it was in 2019. In addition to processor upgrades, introducing 5G to the iPhone SE is another way to ensure Apple’s next generation. -Generation budget phones don’t feel out of date in a couple of years. The Nikkei report also suggests that the next iPhone SE will support 5G. This means that Apple’s entire 2022 lineup can support next-generation networks.

Long battery life

The iPhone SE is one of Apple’s smallest iPhones, alongside the iPhone 12 Mini and iPhone 13 Mini.

John Kim / CNET

The iPhone SE isn’t just the cheapest phone Apple sells. It is also one of the smallest. This also means that the battery is smaller than other iPhones such as iPhone 11, 12, 13. Apple should last up to 13 hours for the iPhone SE, 19 hours for the iPhone 13, and 17 hours for the iPhones 11 and 12 when playing local videos. Apple has also improved the battery life of the other smaller iPhone, the iPhone 13 Mini. This means that it can last for 17 hours during video playback, just like the iPhone 12.

In our iPhone SE review, my colleague Patrick Holland wrote that he could easily survive a day and a half on a single charge. However, battery life always depends on how you use your device. In my own experience, I was able to spend the entire day until late in the afternoon of the day when I was making a lot of phone calls and recording voice for work. But I usually earn more mileage just by checking my email, reading the news, and browsing social media on weekends.

Still, battery life is never too long. Apple has improved the battery life of the iPhone 13 Mini, and we hope it will be the same for the next iPhone SE.

Touch ID

The iPhone SE is the only current iPhone with Touch ID.

Angela Lange / CNET

The iPhone SE is the only model currently on the market by Apple and still has a Touch ID fingerprint sensor on the home button. I think this is a big attraction, especially for those who have been wearing masks for many of us over the past year and a half. Some people may find Touch ID more convenient than Face ID. This is because the smartphone does not need to be properly placed and functioning in front of the face.

Many modern Android smartphones include both facial recognition and fingerprint scanning as biometric options for unlocking smartphones and authenticating payments. Apple is reportedly working on an in-screen fingerprint scanner for future flagship iPhone models, but expects Apple to maintain Touch ID on the iPhone SE at least in the meantime.

More base model storage

The iPhone SE starts with 64GB of storage, but I want 128GB.

Angela Lange / CNET

Apple has increased the iPhone’s entry-level storage capacity from 64GB to 128GB on the iPhone 13. This is a welcome update that will be highly appreciated on the next iPhone SE. The price usually goes up with more storage, but 128GB is widely regarded as the standard for smartphones, including budget models such as the $ 350 Samsung Galaxy A4 25G and the $ 450 Google Pixel 5A 5G. I hope Apple will accept this shift by removing the 64GB configuration from the iPhone 13 lineup, rather than introducing it as a premium feature available only on flagship phones.

