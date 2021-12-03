Animal Crossing: New Horizons-Happy Home Paradise Review





Friday morning I woke up in a productive mood. I went to work and decided to build a villa for my favorite inhabitants, and they asked me for a particular aesthetic and some furniture that they would love in their home. It took a few hours, but the finished design and smile made me feel rewarded. It was rewarding and relaxing, probably because I didn’t actually design someone’s villa in real life, but Animal Crossing: New Horizons Happy Home Paradise DLC allows people to spend time in a tropical paradise and vacation. I was able to spend time. Their dream house.

New Holidays’ first (and last) paid DLC allows you to visit the resort archipelago and work at Paradise Planning, a company that helps villagers buy their villas. The concept is familiar to anyone who has played Happy Home Designer, a spin-off of Animal Crossing released on 3DS in 2015. , And build a house based on the specific theme or item that the villagers want to accommodate.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons version 2.0 update and screenshots of Happy Home Paradise

The actual building and decoration is relatively easy, but the simple instructions each villager gives you provide a lot of free governance and creativity. It turned out to be overwhelming for me and encouraged me to think outside the box when decorating with New Horizons. It’s fun to use my creativity to design something outside my home or island in a way that New Horizons hasn’t explored before. You will be given several island options where the villagers’ vacation homes will be built. Each island has different characteristics, and sometimes the seasons are different, which sets it apart from other islands. You can also customize the exterior and interior of your home with decorations by selecting the lot of land you want to use on the island. That much freedom may be a little overwhelming, but some related items that may help fit the client’s dream villa vision in case you crave a little more direction. You have the option to see. Happy Home Paradise also offers later the option to choose everything from items to the name of the house and build the client’s house without a brief description.

After a bit of play, you can also unlock a roommate whose two clients share a villa. Pairing a villager as a roommate can be very helpful if you have a client who wants a villa with a similar theme. Why not build a house and let them live together instead of having their own house? This is also great if you really need an excuse to finally let the two villagers pretending to be dating live together.

It’s fun to design something outside your home or island

However, if you expect the entire furniture catalog to be readily available, you will be disappointed. Happy Home Paradise makes more furniture available as you progress, but it can burn slowly. This means that most of the decorations and designs you want to use in your client’s home are likely not available at the time of assignment. Fortunately, you have the option of remodeling your old home that you decorated, which prompted me to revisit and improve your previous project while I continued to expand my business.

The more clients that Paradise Planning gets, the more you can unlock. Outside the furniture, the unlockable also includes new customization features such as pillars, adding a second floor to the client’s home, as well as a soundscape that adds a certain amount of ambient sound to the room. My personal favorite was the ability to resize the room and set the room from 10×10 to 4×4.

In addition to recruiting clients visiting the archipelago, you can also use Animal Crossing’s extensive collection of Amiibo cards to unlock the ability to summon specific villagers. You can invite villagers from your own island, but you’ll need a little bribe to give them a souvenir chocolate that is sold exclusively at the Paradise Planning Office.

Speaking of buying things, you will be paid for your hard work with the Paradise Planning team. Instead of the bell, the traditional currency used in Animal Crossing, Lotti pays you with Poke. It can only be used for items you buy when visiting the archipelago. For example, buy food at a cafe, buy clothes at an apparel shop, or use that poke to talk to Wardell, a reserved and kind manati who runs a Paradise Planning gift shop, to expand your catalog. can do. Similar to Nooks Cranny, 5 items will be on display and items will be switched daily. These items are available in the base game, but new items introduced in Update 2.0 have been found to be readily available from Wardell. Is it even better? After spending a certain amount of Poke in the gift shop, Wardell will be able to order the items used to design the Paradise Planning home and ship them to the home the next day, including all color variations. Cataloging furniture in New Horizons will be much easier.

The more homes you complete, the higher your Poki’s salary, but the first Poki’s salary was fairly generous and you could buy most of them at the Wardels gift shop right away. However, once you start opening other facilities in the archipelago, such as apparel shops, salary increases are somewhat balanced with other facilities that accept payments.

If you’re not really a fan of Poki, Paradise Planning Office has a foreign currency exchange that allows you to turn your Poki into a bell. Other than souvenir chocolates, I’ve seen them sold at Nooks Cranny, and it seems that items sold in the archipelago aren’t available on Poki alone. Indeed, it’s easier to catalog all the new items introduced as part of the new DLC and Base Game 2.0 updates, and many options have been added regardless of whether you purchased the Happy Home Paradise extension.

Other island facilities you can open extend to schools, restaurants and even hospitals. These are all the buildings that are vacant when you start the DLC. As you increase your paradise planning customers, Lotti, who is responsible for your business, will use you to customize these facilities for your customers to visit. This includes naming each facility and hiring staff to work there. Also, like the Wardells gift shop, Poki is available as a payment method at all facilities.

The facility is my favorite about a happy home paradise. There is plenty of space available on a real island, but suddenly it feels like you have a whole new map called your island. If you like making small skits and photos on Herbs Island, you can open up these facilities and see the characters using these spaces to enjoy a community-like atmosphere. It really brings much more interactivity and makes the space feel more active than your own island. Your island is up to 10 villagers, and most NPCs have been relegated to specific locations.

Here’s what we thought about Animal Crossing:

The Legend of Zelda, Pokemon, and Super Mario have each discovered a new life on Nintendo Switch. Following these games is Animal Crossing: New Horizons: an expanded and sophisticated next-generation restart of the classic Nintendo game. Perhaps most importantly, like Breath of the Wild and Super Mario Odyssey, Animal Crossing: New Horizons is full of surprises. Look forward to seeing cool custom islands, special events and seasonal changes from the community and what’s coming. It took me too long to reach the most exciting part of my island refurbishment (until I was fooled), but now that everything in New Horizons is spreading in front of me, I have a lot That, my island’s big plans, and lots of things to see forward. -Samuel Clayborn, March 16, 2020

Score: 9

Read Animal Crossing: New Horizons Review

Unlocking all facilities is just as slow burning, but this unlocking method allows you to physically see the paradise plan and the growth of the archipelago the more you design your vacation home. It’s just as rewarding because you can. You start with Paradise Planning as a small unknown business with a few stragglers coming on vacation. And it’s fun to get to where everyone wants to visit. It’s very reminiscent of working hard to build my island up to 5 stars in the base game. I would like you to choose the location of the facility and the order in which you can unlock it, but I think it is much more realistic to open a hospital or cafe in front of the school, which is the first facility to unlock.

All the new skills and tricks you learn in the archipelago will spread to your main island. You can now offer to remodel your villager’s house, and redecorate some of their furniture (except for room sizing tools) or give it a nice glow. I can do it. It’s a shame that room-sized tools aren’t available on the main island, but the option to remodel a villager’s house is also nice. Especially if, like me, you could get your favorite villagers faster and instead of getting a real home, you could get a default home that depends on your personality. In my case, one of my favorite villagers, Drago, usually has a lot of cool empire-themed decorations, but instead the default laziness with a log hut like an earthen floor interior. I had a villager’s house. You can refurbish the house without kicking him out and bring him back via Amiibo, so you can save a lot of headaches on my side.

