Sonys Spartacus could be a PlayStation answer to the Xbox Game Pass





According to Bloomberg, Sony plans to create a subscription service like the Xbox Game Pass. The company already offers two subscription services, PlayStation Plus (required for most online multiplayer games) and PlayStation Now (providing a catalog of games to download or stream), which will be integrated into this new service. It is reported that. Sony will probably retain the PlayStation Plus brand, reporter Jason Schreier said on Twitter, but will phase out PlayStation Now.

This new service is codenamed Spartacus and has three layers. One offers the current PlayStation Plus benefits, the other includes a catalog of PS4 and eventually PS5 games, and the third includes a library of extended demos, game streaming, classic PS1, PS2, PS3 and PSP games. Bloomberg reports that it may be available on PlayStation 4 as well as PS5. The company plans to launch the service in the spring.

Sony did not immediately respond to a request for comment from The Verge. Bloomberg adds that the details of the service, including the membership hierarchy, may not yet be finalized.

Sonys services can run on the Microsofts cloud platform

According to Bloomberg, the company is also investing resources to expand its cloud gaming efforts, perhaps to address efforts such as GeForce Now’s Nvidias RTX 3080 tier and Microsoft’s Xbox Series X upgrade to xCloud. However, it is unclear whether Spartacus will run on Microsoft Azure following the agreement signed between Microsoft and Sony in 2019. If so, that means Sony’s services are running on the same platform as its competitors.

This new Spartan service sounds like Sony’s Game Pass Ultimate subscription. This allows people to play online multiplayer, access a vast library of titles from Microsoft and other companies, and stream games from the cloud. Sony also seems to emulate Microsoft’s approach to offer multiple layers of service. For example, the Game Pass Ultimate plan offers cloud gaming for $ 15 per month.

However, one of the main benefits of Game Pass and Game Pass Ultimate is first-day access to Microsoft’s first-party titles, which may not be available on Spartacus. Schreier said in a tweet that he didn’t expect Sony to include the first day of a new game like the Game Pass.

