Omicron Variant: Will It Dominate the United States? Will it exceed the delta?





According to COVID-19 experts, the new coronavirus Omicron variant will dominate the world in the next 3-6 months.

Dr. Leong Hoe Nam, a Singapore-based infectious disease doctor at Mount Elizabeth Novena Hospital, told CNBCs Street Signs Asia that all signs point to Omicron, which is widespread around the world.

But frankly, he said, Omicron would dominate and overwhelm the whole world in three to six months.

He said the new COVID-19 vaccine could be developed to fight new strains. However, it takes time to ensure that the proper trials and tests necessary to ensure safety have been performed.

I’ve already heard from vaccine developers about what’s happening next. As I wrote in Deseret News, Moderna said it was still a few months away from vaccines targeting omicron. Similarly, Pfizer said its Omicron-centric shot would be ready in just over 100 days.

It’s a good idea, but to be honest, it’s not practical, Leon said of the Omicron-centric vaccine. We cannot rush to get the vaccine out in time, and by the time the vaccine arrives, virtually everyone will be infected with Omicron, given this high infectivity and contagiousness.

This fits into another expert’s timeline. According to Fortune, Dr. Mark Dible, a professor and immunologist at Georgetown University Medical Center School of Medicine, said COVID-19 vaccine-resistant variants will be present by the spring of 2022.

I hope Im is wrong this time, but by March, April and May I think we will have a fully vaccine resistant mutant. There is no way in the world to receive such a low rate of vaccination due to the virus ping-pong between vaccinated and unvaccinated people. I am an immunologist. It is very likely that you will see vaccine resistant strains.

