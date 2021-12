Valve unveils Steam Deck’s cute carry case (and a cardboard box that holds everything) • Eurogamer.net

Usually, the first step after buying an expensive portable appliance (apart from turning it on and making it a “woo”, of course) is to find some case to put it in. Usually this is just the point I stuff in and I bought a new sock with a sigh, but Valve even covered the Steam Deck and introduced a cute little carry case that comes with every unit of the handheld gaming PC. Did. And that box again.

By the time it was released, we’ve already seen a fair amount of Steam decks-including their internal peaks and the classification system used by Valve, so buyers are wondering if they’re compatible with new devices on Steam. You can know exactly-but the company’s latest updates are all about external ones. Specifically, it contains various parts of the Steam Deck package.

Valve Steam Deck Spec Analysis: Can You Really Handle AAA PC Games?

First, there is the cardboard box itself. This is a snug package that minimizes unused space. Open it and you’ll find a (probably not exhaustive) list of suggested locations where you might use the new device, such as gardens, ferris wheels, patios, trains, sofas, tents, tests, etc. (many languages) Written in) Chambers, submarines, and toilets.

Next, remove a bit of paper that explains how to connect the Steam deck and turn it on, spy on the included power adapter (complete with the companion cube split screen), and the handheld itself. Or at least the sleeve on which it is wrapped.

Throw everything out the window (don’t really do that) and you’ll be greeted by the Steam Deck curvy carry case included with every purchase. It’s pretty stylish in its own modest way-certainly the perfect mark of a classy minimalist brand-the interior is carefully molded into the Steam Deck form factor and holds everything snug.

According to Valve, the unit shown in the post is actually a design-verified manufacturing build of Steam Deck, used for additional testing and shipping as a developer kit. “DV is the final prototype build before production and includes improvements from the EV2 build. After this build, there are additional minor changes to the final product.”

However, the package is more or less needed, as it will appear when customers start receiving units next February. Of course, its release date was a bit behind the original plan, and Valve eventually chose to postpone the 2021 launch of Steam Deck to next year as a result of the “material shortage.”

“We did our best to explain global supply chain issues (that is, we took extra time to explain these risks and worked with multiple component vendors), but Valve explained at the time. I was affected. “Currently, I am aiming to send an order invitation by February 2022,” I will make every effort to convert all bookings into orders, [is] Availability cannot be guaranteed. “

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.eurogamer.net/articles/2021-12-03-valve-shows-off-steam-decks-cute-carry-case-and-the-cardboard-box-everything-comes-in The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

