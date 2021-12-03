Microsoft may soon allow Windows 11 users to bypass Edge as the default browser





Microsoft seems to have heard stories of users concerned about Windows 11 builds that thwart third-party workarounds that could set the default browser to something other than Edge.

This change has not yet been rolled out to the current stable version of Windows 11. It is a development channel for developers and is offered to users of the Microsoft Insider program.

In the latest blog about Windows 11 build 22509, Microsoft credited user feedback on the changes. Microsoft described this change as “an improvement that makes it easier to browse the web in Microsoft Edge with Narrator.”

“In Windows 11 Insider Preview build 22509, released on Wednesday on DevChannel, Windows Insider streamlined the ability to set the default browser to apps that subscribe to http :, https :, .htm, and .html.” Vice President Aaron Woodman wrote in a reply to Computerworld. “Through the Windows Insider Program, we can continue to see us trying new things based on your feedback and testing.”

This latest build change was discovered by Raphael Rivera on Twitter and first reported by the online publication Betanews.

Rafael Rivera

Windows 11 Insider Preview build 22509 changes the way users set their default browser.

Last month, the creator of EdgeDeflector, a free workaround that enables third-party browsers as the default setting for Windows machines, said that the Windows 11 build (22494) showed users Edge by displaying the link as microsoft-edge. I complained that I was prompted to set it as a browser. : Https: //.

These no longer behave in a caring company that cares about the product. Microsoft is not a good administrator of the Windows operating system. Daniel Aleksandersen, who created the free Edge Deflector app four years ago, wrote in a blog post.

According to Aleksandersen, about 500,000 people use Edge Deflector. This is a relatively small number compared to the 1.3 billion systems running Windows 10. Windows 11 was released on October 5th and is currently used on up to 8.9% of PCs.

The latest Windows 11 build (22509) released on December 1st also has a series of great improvements, including new layout options for start, clock, and date appearing on the secondary monitor and changing settings. The point has been introduced, “Microsoft said in a blog. ..

Normally, the system will use the browser set as the default to display the https: // link. However, the latest Windows 11 build (22494) seems to encourage users to set Edge as their browser by displaying the link as microsoft-edge: https: //.

This means that earlier builds of Microsoft updated the Windows 11 preview to block attempts to redirect some URLs from the Edge browser.

The Windows Insider program provides three channels for early adopters. A development channel with new features for initial testing. Beta channel. It includes more full functionality for final testing (ideal for users who need the most stable builds). Program release preview channel for testing cumulative updates. After feedback from the Insider community, Microsoft may change, retain, or remove updates.

