“The most advanced” realistic robot in the world will scare you

A terrifyingly realistic robot with realistic facial features and facial expressions that can “develop interactions” with people has been announced by UK-based technology company Engineered Arts.

Currently, a relevant android named Ameca, which can be purchased or rented for an undisclosed amount, has a pretty face and movable arms, and is called “the best humanoid robot platform for human-robot interaction”. increase.

It can smile, blink its eyes regularly, take a breath in shock, scratch its nose, and stare at its owner.

Let’s start the nightmare of science fiction. According to the company, its personality allows it to “immediately build an intimate relationship with anyone.”

“Artificial intelligence like humans requires artificial bodies like humans,” Engineered Arts wrote about Ameca.

A new robot that looks straight from a science fiction movie is the latest innovation. YouTube / Engineered Arts

Ameca is intended as a cloud connectivity platform for testing artificial intelligence and machine learning systems. The company states that robot compatibility is “the perfect platform for developing interactions between us humans and the Metaverse or the digital domain.”

The owner “has access to all robots [sic] Data, control it [their] Personal avatars, animations, simulations. All available from anywhere in the world. “

Newly designed robots have the potential to pass humans with their realistic Mannerism. YouTube / Engineered Arts

In some cases, “a complete robot is not needed” because Ameca’s parts are also modular and can operate independently of each other.

According to Engineered Arts, “it doesn’t matter if you have just your head or just your arms.”

One of the drawbacks of tech robots is that programmers have not yet overcome the “difficult task” of getting Ameca to walk.

However, Engineered Arts has unique compatibility and plans to make the bot more mobile in the future through updates.

“The modular architecture allows for future upgrades, both physical and software, to enhance Amecas’s capabilities without forking a brand new robot.”

The future is here. A brand new robot called Ameca has ultra-realistic human characteristics. YouTube / Engineered Arts Robots can smile, blink, shock and breathe, blow their noses, and stare. YouTube / Engineered Arts

Some have labeled Ameca as “scary” and described it as “worried,” but it could lead to cyber rebellion and robot rebellion, such as Will Smith’s movie “I, Robot.” There is, but its creator is clearly groundbreaking with another technical purpose in mind.

“Events and visitor attractions surprise customers and visitors,” the company writes. The “Future Face of Robotics” shows that it can simply be used as a glorious mannequin.

