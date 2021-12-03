Meet Ameca, a notable (and not at all creepy) human-like robot-National





A Cornwall-based Engineered Arts robot engineer has unveiled a very human-like android named “Ameca.”

In a short promotional video released by the company, Ameca appears to be “awakening”, looking at her hand and then facing the camera. Since its release earlier this week by Engineered Arts, the 40-second clip has recorded well over 10 million views online.

Ameca has gray skin and is deliberately gender- and race-neutral. The company describes this as “the world’s most advanced humanoid robot that represents the forefront of human robot technology.”

Read more: Ghislaine Maxwell Trial: Former staff testifies that “many, many, many” young women visited the mansion

“The reason we make robots that look like humans is to interact with people. The human face is a very high bandwidth communication tool, which is why we built these expressive robots. “That’s what Wil Jackson, the founder of Engineered Arts, told Reuters.

The story continues below the ad

He added: “We sought to be gender-neutral, racial-neutral. We’re just trying to create something that expresses the basic human characteristics, without putting anything on it. Therefore, a gray face. I am 15 years pregnant. “

Trend story

Canadians will need a COVID-19 inspection date before flying to the United States: Officials

Self-reported Monarchy of Canada detained by RCMP on suspicion of threatening health care workers

Read more: After a heavy snowstorm, customers turn IKEA into the ultimate oversleeping place

Engineered Arts designs and manufactures humanoid entertainment robots for science centers, theme parks, and businesses. Ameca is currently available for purchase or rental, but Jackson believes it is the perfect test platform for artificial intelligence (AI).

“Many people working on all sorts of new apps that use AI interactions, vision systems, segmentation, facial recognition, speech recognition, and speech synthesis. But what you don’t see is the hardware to run all that software. Ware. So what we’re trying to offer is an AI platform, “says Jackson.

“And much communication is not verbal,” he continued. “That is, it’s not all of the speech, it’s a matter of expression, it’s a matter of gestures. Such a simple movement can mean a thousand words. The robot doesn’t have to say anything. So The last thing we wanted to make was a robot that said “repeat the question”.

Read more: Thousands of bees survive for weeks buried in La Palma ash

The story continues below the ad

In other words, it is trying to interact with natural humans. Please try to imagine. There’s been a lot of talk about the Metaverse these days. Imagine bringing a Metaverse character to the real world. We need some embodiments for that. So you wanted to take your virtual self to meetings in New York, Hawaii and Hong Kong. Please send the robot. “

He added that purchasing a robot like Ameca costs more than $ 133,000 ($ 170,000).

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://globalnews.ca/news/8422932/ameca-robot-android-engineered-arts-video/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos