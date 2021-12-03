Pixel 7 Rumors: An Upgraded Google Tensor Chip Is Imminent





Andrew Hoyle / CNET

Google has taken a bold new approach with its flagship product, the Pixel 6 series, which seems to have brought critical admiration and commercial success to the company, at least with a relatively small number of phones released. The Pixel 6 series, supported by this new design, has opened up a new era for Google’s depressed smartphone business.

With the release of last year’s midrange processor, the company’s long-standing Tensor chip came out. A common, proven hardware design is out. Introducing a statement device with a signature camera bar running across the width of the chassis. CNET’s Andrew Hoyle, who reviewed the high-end Pixel 6 Pro, called it a true iPhone rival. (Read the full review of the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro.)

For the Pixel 7 (if Google decides to name it), search giants could take a similar approach, leveraging a long-standing Tensor chip to enhance the machine learning capabilities of the device. .. To be clear, it’s still in its infancy-and there are few credible rumors to rely on to help us get a better sense of Google’s next flagship. (However, the Pixel smartwatch has recently leaked.) But still, we can’t stop trying to splice what might be in a smartphone-centric future. It’s a good idea to bookmark this page as this (currently short) list grows. It will be updated when you hear rumors you can trust.

Processor: Pixel 7 may work with 2nd generation Tensor chips

Not a big surprise, Google is clearly developing a next-generation Tensor chip for the next Pixel handset. This isn’t too surprising for Pixel watchers, given that Google was working on developing an in-house chipset in the first place. This is usually a complex and costly project. According to 9to5Google, this detail was first discovered when an internal Google developer board called Cloudripper was added to the Pixel 6 app.

Release Date: Pixel 7 may be available in October

For the sake of clarity, we haven’t seen any credible rumors about the release date of the Pixel 7, but Google’s flagship mobile phone was released in October of the year since the first-generation Pixel was announced to the world. It was released in. Well, everything except the Pixel 5 announced at the end of September. Aside from supply chain issues and other macro factors, it’s probably safe to assume that Pixel 7 will be officially launched in October next year, except for exacerbations.

