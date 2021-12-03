After taking a Thanksgiving break, Elon Musk returns to the Tesla Stock dump





Now that post-Thanksgiving food coma is worn out, Elon Musk has resumed sales of Tesla stock with unprecedented momentum. According to the Securities and Exchange Commission’s filings, he exercised the option to buy 2.1 million shares on Thursday and immediately unloaded 924,091 shares (equivalent to about $ 1 billion) to cover the tax bill from the transaction. Did.

Overall, Musk shed about $ 11 billion worth of about 10.1 million Tesla shares. Approximately $ 5 billion of that amount goes to taxes on the exercise of options. The remaining money was estimated at $ 4.4 billion after the tax went into Musk’s pocket.

After a week off from the dump of Tesla shares, Elon Musk resumed unprecedented sales. ((Photo by Odd ANDERSEN / AFP) (Photo by ODD ANDERSEN / AFP via Getty Images)

AFP via Getty Images

On November 8, two days after posting the Twitter vote, Musk first launched a sale asking if he would sell 10% of Tesla’s stake. .. (58% of millions of respondents voted in favor.)

Still, Musk had already planned to sell some of his Tesla shares long before that. In mid-September, SEC filing revealed that Musk had a trading plan aimed at the orderly sale of shares related to the exercise of options scheduled to expire in 2022. Thanks to the option, the CEO faced billions of dollars in taxes. Since last month, he has stripped away 25.5 million options that were due to expire in 2022, exercised the right to buy 10.7 million shares, and sold a total of 4.7 million shares to cover his tax bill. Musk still has more than 14.8 million options that can be exercised before the August 2022 deadline.

Meanwhile, he also abandoned the stock he had held for years. In total, he sold 5.4 million shares, about 3.2% of Tesla’s stock, for about $ 5.8 billion in pre-tax cash. To achieve the 10% promised to Twitter followers, Musk will need to sell an additional $ 11.6 million worth of additional 11.6 million shares in New York as of 11:00 am on Friday.

A Twitter-savvy CEO has never sold such a stock. Prior to November, Musk dumped Tesla’s stock only twice. In 2010, shortly after Tesla went public, he dumped about 1.4 million shares for $ 24 million. In 2016, he sold 2.7 million shares for $ 393 million. It was used to cover the taxes payable to exercise some of Tesla’s options.

Based on Tesla’s closing price on Thursday afternoon, Forbes estimates that Musk’s fortune has fallen from more than $ 300 billion just before Thanksgiving holidays to $ 282 billion. Recent stock sales have boosted the famous musk-a small pile of cash, but his net value, largely tied to Tesla’s stock, has been ping-pong to the company’s stock price over the past few weeks. increase. Shares are down about 17% from where Musk traded just before posting a Twitter vote, cutting more than $ 200 billion from the market capitalization of electric car companies.

Musk is no longer above the high $ 300 billion net worth threshold, but far surpasses Jeff Bezos, the world’s second wealthiest person who is currently sports an estimated $ 196.7 billion net worth. increase. French fashion tycoon Bernard Arnault won third place with an estimated $ 187.1 billion in fortune, followed by fourth-place Billgates worth an estimated $ 136.1 billion.

