iPhone 14: Here’s what we know about the new features so far:





The iPhone 13 is still a new kid in Block, but rumors have already drawn a picture of what to expect from the so-called iPhone 14. The iPhone 14 is expected to be introduced in September 2022, and rumors suggest it is possible. See major redesigns, new features and more. Summarize all the rumors about the iPhone 14 so far and proceed below.

What is the iPhone 14 called?

Given that the iPhone introduced in 2021 was actually branded as the iPhone 13, the iPhone in 2022 is expected to be the iPhone 14. It’s still unclear if Apple will return to the “S” brand, but rumor has it that the 2022 iPhone is a big enough upgrade to guarantee a completely new number.

Apple may completely abandon iPhone line numbers, and new iPhones are simply specified by size, Pro or non-Pro, and year. This would be consistent with what Apple has done to the iPad lineup over the last few years.

Apple’s marketing name remains obscured to the very limit. This means you’ll have to wait until 2022 to learn more about what the release of the year is officially called.

What features and specifications does iPhone 14 have?No notch

The biggest change currently expected on the 2022 iPhone is the removal of the notch cutout. Notch design was first introduced on iPhone X and has remained the same ever since. The notch is where Apple houses sensors such as Face ID.

Reputable Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo reports that Apple will start with the high-end iPhone 14 Pro and drop the notch in 2022. Kuo describes the design change as a punched hole design. Meanwhile, Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman reported that the iPhone 14 was set up to feature a “complete redesign.”

In addition, Kuo states that punchhole design can only be achieved if Apple’s prototyping and production are done as planned. Apples’ current goal is to introduce a drilling design only on the high-end iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max. So, as long as Apple doesn’t exceed the product yield goal, the standard iPhone 14 will maintain its notch design.

If the punched hole design sounds familiar, it’s because it’s currently used by many high-end Android flagships. It makes sense for Apple to adopt this design for the iPhone 14.

YouTuber and Leaker Jon Prosser also confirmed the punched hole design and claimed to have seen the actual image of the iPhone 14 Pro Max without a notch.

On the iPhone 14 Pro, the punchhole accommodates the camera currently in the notch. What is unclear is the fate of Face ID. Apple may abandon Face ID and give priority to Touch ID under the display.

The technologies currently in the iPhone notch are:

Infrared camera Flood illuminator Proximity sensor Ambient light sensor Speaker Microphone Front camera Dot projector

It’s a lot of technology for placing it elsewhere, so it’s interesting to see how Apple pulls this off.

Touch ID

Early iPhone 14 rumors said Apple would bring an underdisplay Touch ID to the iPhone, but this doesn’t seem to be the case anymore. According to a recent report from Ming-Chi Kuo, Apple has been forced to postpone Touch ID under the display until 2023 instead.

According to Kuo, Apple is facing “lower than expected development progress” in integrating Touch ID into the iPhone display. It’s also possible for Apple to take a less ambitious approach and integrate Touch ID into the iPhone’s power button, similar to the iPad Air and iPad mini.

No camera bump

According to Prosser, at least some models of the iPhone 14 don’t have camera bumps. Today, the iPhone has a protruding camera bump due to the thin design of the iPhone and the required thickness of camera components.

According to Prosser, Apple will be able to avoid camera collisions on the iPhone 14 by making the iPhone itself thicker.

Camera improvements

According to Kuo, the iPhone 14 will also include dramatic improvements to the front-facing camera. The biggest change is the upgrade of the front camera’s autofocus feature. The details here are unknown, but the front iPhone camera has a way to catch up with the rear camera.

Regarding the rear camera, Kuo says the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max will be upgraded to 48 megapixels, up from the iPhone 12’s 12 megapixel sensor.

The sensor is 48 megapixels, but the resolution of the output image from the iPhone could remain 12 megapixels. Like some Android smartphones, Apple can use a smart scaling algorithm that takes raw 48 megapixel data and produces a more detailed, less noisy 12 megapixel output image.

Kuo believes that the camcorder system will also be upgraded to the iPhone 14 and will support 8K recording for the first time.

Screen size

Kuo also predicts that the iPhone 14 will not include the miniform factor like the iPhone 12 and iPhone 13. Instead, Kuo proposes that Apple will offer four iPhones in two different screen sizes (6.1 inches and 6.7 inches).

For example, iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Max, then iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max. It’s a shame to see the 5.4-inch form factor go away in two years, but reports show that the device isn’t selling as well as Apple expected.

Portless

For several years, it has been reported that Apple may introduce a portless iPhone. This iPhone doesn’t have a Lightning port, instead it’s completely wireless. It was once rumored to come in 2021, but it didn’t happen.

Therefore, the iPhone 14 could be the first iPhone available without a Lightning port. Instead of Lightning, the iPhone 14 supports wireless charging and Apple’s latest MagSafe technology. Apple may initially use 14Pro to make this change at the high end. The low-end model will continue for the next few years.

Tip and speed

There were rumors that the iPhone 14 could use a new chip manufactured using 3 nanometer technology, but it was expected that it wouldn’t be the case anymore. Currently, Apple’s chip partner TSMC is expected to use an extended 5nm manufacturing process for the iPhone 14 chip, probably called the A16.

Best iPhone Charging Accessories:

Release Date: When will the iPhone 14 be released?

With the exception of the iPhone 12, which was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the new flagship iPhone will generally be announced and released in September. According to Kuo, iPhone 14 will be released in late 2022. Therefore, the iPhone 14 lineup may be announced in September 2022.

Kuo also predicts that the iPhone 14 Max, or whatever it will eventually be called, will cost less than $ 900.

What do you think of the iPhone 14 rumors so far? Are you planning an upgrade? Let us know in the comments!

