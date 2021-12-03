The trademark dispute between “It Takes Two” and Take-Two is a tragic blunder.





You need one to know one, but one of the biggest publishers of the game, you need at least two to ruin a completely innocent video game. The latest title from EA and the mysterious game director Josef Fares’ Hazelight Studio, It Takes Two received high praise at launch for its innovative take on the game’s unique, collaborative gameplay play. Unfortunately, the title of this video game is currently controversial and could change the candidate for this Game of the Year forever.

What Happened On December 3, 2021, Eurogamer was Hazelight Studios, with a trademark claim from Take-Two Interactive, the parent company behind several successful series such as Grand Theft Auto, NBA 2K, and Kerbal. Discovered that it had to abandon the It Takes Two trademark. Space program.

Hazelight doesn’t want to expand the situation further and doesn’t want to comment on the ongoing dispute, but just told Eurogamer that he “wants to be resolved.” Still, this means that Hazelight and EA do not officially own the trademark under the name It Takes Two. This is unusual for such a remarkable and highly acclaimed game.

Take-Two Interactive owns BioShock Publisher 2K, Grand Theft Auto Developer Rockstar and more. Take-Two Interactive

Why Take-Two Dos This According to Eurogamer, Take-Two is very aggressive about trademarks. It has submitted many trademark claims that refer to words and phrases such as civilization, mafia, social clubs, rock stars, etc.

This controversy is gaining more and more attention as it is about games that are highly noteworthy within the gaming industry. Mike Futter, F-Squared’s business analyst, discussed Take-Two’s reasoning on Twitter and pointed out that the similarities of these trademarks with Take-Two franchises and studios relate to the company. ..

“Take-Two doesn’t say Hazelight is infringing, but I don’t want to be able to protect the name (and it’s so close to the company name that it’s out of the reach of TT.” Please put it in) “he says. “Imagine if they want the company’s motto to be” It’s Take-Two. ” That slogan can be too close to the protected game name. No one has sued Take-Two, but they oppose trademarks that include or are close to company or department names. “

Still, “takes two” is a colloquial phrase, so even if legally permitted, Take-Two’s aggression in this situation seems unnecessarily overkill.

Next Step If Hazelight or EA wants to franchise this, you may need to consider renaming it. Thankfully, the only current impact of this controversy is that Hazelight no longer owns the trademark for the It Takes Two game.

The It Takes Two title hasn’t changed and is still available for purchase on all platforms.

Everyone suspects that this game may be confused with the company behind Grand Theft Auto.

“Trademark conflict means that Hazelight can’t protect the name and is forced to change the name,” Futter explains. “They can change it if they want to protect the name, but to be honest, it wouldn’t be worth it.”

It’s still unclear if Take-Two and EA will take further action, but at this point it’s just a trademark dispute, not a full-scale proceeding or DMCA of It Takes Two. I contacted EA for comment. I will update this article if I get a reply.

It Takes Two is now available on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X | S.

