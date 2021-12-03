I wanted more from Windows 11





Windows 11 has brought some welcome new features and a redesigned interface, but it doesn’t have everything you need.

Microsoft

Windows 11 came out late this fall, with new devices first. Microsoft’s new OS is re-featured with more Mac-like beauty and some useful new features such as easier virtual desktop creation, widgets, Android app downloads, and a more integrated Microsoft Teams experience. It boasts a designed interface, but that’s not all we wanted. In the end, some of the features we expected from a performance and productivity perspective didn’t come true.

Before that, I’ll show you how to download Windows 11 if you haven’t already done so and how to compare Windows 11 with Windows 10. Also, I’m disappointed with some of the missing features, but Windows 11 has a lot to offer. In addition, here’s how to check if your device is compatible with Windows 11 and what to do if you don’t want to throw away Windows 10 yet.

Read more: Windows 11 Review: Can I ask, update, or wait with the new OS?

This is part of the change I wanted to see in Windows 11, but it wasn’t.

Vertical taskbar options

You can move the Windows 10 taskbar to a vertical position on the left or right edge of the screen, but the end result is often a bit annoying in terms of the user interface. This is an option for Windows 11 and I expected it to be cleaned up a bit. However, Microsoft seems to have disabled this feature and should keep the taskbar visible at the bottom of the screen.

Webcam calculation video shooting

With so many people moving to remote or hybrid work, the need for a solid webcam experience is essential for all Zoom and Teams calls. iPhones and modern Google Pixel smartphones already include computational image processing to improve quality. I wanted to see this feature in my Windows 11 webcam, which gave my PC an edge over the M1 Mac, but no dice.

Faster Windows Update

Windows 10 represents Microsoft’s move to offer Windows as a service with continuous updates. This is great for keeping your machine safe. However, these updates can be slow. Windows 11 requires an approach similar to Google’s approach using Chrome OS. The upgrade is done on the second partition, so it runs in the background. However, the process of upgrading to Windows 11 is the same as for Windows 10.

Faster shutdown, restart, wake up from sleep

PCs running Windows 10 may take some time to shut down, restart, or wake up from sleep because apps such as Task Manager need to be closed. I wanted to see these options accelerated in Windows 11, but Microsoft didn’t mention any changes in this regard.

Wake up faster, Windows 11.

Sarah Tew / CNET 3-finger trackpad for drag and drop

MacOS has the option of dragging and dropping items on the trackpad with three fingers. But on Windows machines now you have to double click to do this. Again, Microsoft didn’t mention the changes here during the virtual event.

Easier option to reverse scroll direction

With MacOS, you can easily reverse the mouse scrolling direction if needed from System Preferences. However, in Windows 10, you need to access the registry, which is a more complicated process.

Creating a simpler user account

In Windows 10, you need to log in and create a new user account. Microsoft recommends that you also attach your new account to your Microsoft account. We wanted to make it easy to create user accounts without having to log in, create a Microsoft account, or be forced to connect, but Windows 11 Home is moving in the opposite direction. You need a Microsoft account and internet connection to upgrade. ..

Most people need both a Microsoft account and an internet connection to update to Windows 11.

Sarah Tew / CNET Improved multi-camera, webcam, microphone and headset setup

As telecommuting increases, more and more people are using multiple webcams, microphones, and headsets to improve their computer setup. However, in Windows 10, it is difficult to choose the device to use and you may need to disable one of the other devices. Windows 11 added some useful features for the hybrid workplace, such as making it easier to create desktops, but Microsoft executives didn’t discuss the changes in terms of hardware setup.

What other features would you like to see in Windows 11? Please make a noise with the following comments.

For more information, see how to download Windows 11, how to check if your PC is compatible with Windows 11, and how to fix the “This PC can’t run Windows 11” error.

