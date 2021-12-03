Xbox Series S has its own for PS5 and Xbox Series X





When the new console generation started about a year ago, I was pretty happy with the PS5 alone. I have a very powerful gaming PC that can play all the latest Microsoft games, so there was no practical reason to buy the Xbox Series X. If you don’t need it. And when I decided to treat myself earlier this year, it wasn’t long before the most basic current generation consoles became my favorite.

Even if you’re free to use the higher-performance PS5, the Series S is my favorite console and works well enough that I haven’t yet felt the need to upgrade to the more powerful Series X. And while people around the world are desperately updating their browsers hoping to win the elusive PS5 or Xbox Series X during refills, the Series S is abundant on the shelves of most stores. I can do it.

For all these reasons and a few others, the Xbox Series S is the console I recommend to most people. Let me explain why.

The best console for most people

The Xbox Series S’s excellent performance, compact design, and excellent overall value make it the console most people should get right now.

Mike Andronico / CNN

To be honest, the big reason I bought the Xbox Series S is because I love how it looks. The ridiculously huge sci-fi beasts of the block-shaped tower-shaped Xbox Series X and PS5 both occupy a lot of space, but the Series S is a lovely little white rectangle that looks like a big Bluetooth speaker. .. It weighs about half the weight of both high-end consoles and is only a small part of its size. This little box is just right to see sitting next to the matching white switch OLED, especially at my entertainment center.

However, the sophisticated design of the Series S is not practical. Every time I streamed on Twitch, it was easy to move the console from the living room to the PC area, much less hassle than bringing the PS5 from room to room. And if you’re on a long journey that wants to keep your console handy, the Series S is the only system that’s small enough to fit in your backpack.

The Xbox Series S has some of the best features of the Xbox Series X and offers excellent performance at the price of Mike Andronico / CNN.

Despite being the cheapest of today’s consoles, the Series S still clearly feels like the next generation, as it has many of the same important features as the more expensive Series X. The latest games have virtually no load time thanks to their robustness. -Although the state drive is packed inside, its quick resume feature really influenced how the game was played in the first few weeks on the console.

With Quick Resume, available on both Series X and Series S, you can open several games at once and resume from where you left off when switching between them. So when you take a break from Halo: The Master Chief Collection for retro shooter action on Doom 64, you can dive into a paused game instead of starting over with the title. This is one of the greatest innovations of this console generation and is not offered by the PS5.

I usually stick to one or two games at a time, but I wanted to try more titles at once by combining the convenience of Quick Resume with the endless buffet of games on the Xbox Game Pass. .. I quickly realized that I downloaded and jumped to games I hadn’t tried otherwise, such as Xenocrisis and Rage2. The console does a great job of eliminating the many waits associated with launching a video game. This feature works for a long time. Even after not touching the Halo game for weeks, I was shocked to see that the Halo game was still interrupted.

The Xbox Series S isn’t as powerful as the Series X, but it’s still a great way to experience the games of the current generation. Titles such as Dirt5 and Mass Effect Legendary Edition explode in vibrant colors and details on Microsoft’s small console, and more importantly, work at incredibly smooth frame rates.

The Series S outputs at a lower resolution of 1440p compared to the Series X’s richer 4K output, but both consoles support a high frame rate of 120 frames per second. This means that when Im plays titles like Forza Horizon 5 and Star Wars: Squadrons, they get the same smooth and responsive experience as both PS5 and powerful gaming PCs. If you have a 1080p TV and don’t plan to upgrade to 4K right away, the gap between Series S and Series X or PS5 will be even smaller.

How Xbox Series S and PS5 Stack Jacob Krol / CNN

In addition to being well stacked on the bigger siblings, the Series S can get more playtime in my house than my more powerful PS5.

This isn’t always the case with older consoles, but I’m much more fond of the Xbox user interface than what the PlayStation currently offers. Not only is it a way to fine-tune colors and backgrounds, but it’s also much more customizable because you can lock and easily access easy-to-access games and apps on your home screen. By comparison, the PS5’s interface feels empty. You can’t set custom wallpapers, and there isn’t yet a feature to organize your games into folders (a feature that was on PS4).

The latest Xbox controllers aren’t as advanced as the PS5s DualSense gamepad, but I still like to use a mile. The Xbox Wireless Controller feels right in my hand, especially with its ergonomic design, textured grip, and improved D-pad for this generation. Many aspects of Dual Sense with truly futuristic features such as detailed tactile feedback and adaptive triggers that help better simulate the sensation of shaking the web like Spider-Man or firing a rifle in a death loop. I still like it. But Sony’s controller is too big for my taste. Games on the Xbox pad are much more comfortable.

Of course, none of these features are as important as the games you can play on these machines, and it’s much harder to pick your favorites there. PlayStation 5 is clearly the winner in terms of large-scale first-party releases. Spider-Man: Miles Morales, Ratchet & Crank: Lift Apartments, Demon’s Souls, Returns have all been big hits in the last year and they all do a great job. Introducing the functions of the system. Free Astros Playroom games preloaded with PS5 are better than recently played paid titles.

Microsoft

Xbox game pass

But what the Xbox platform currently lacks in the chart-top big events is of great value. Pair your Series S with your Xbox Game Pass subscription (starting at $ 10 per month) to get a $ 300 system with instant access to an ever-growing library that currently offers hundreds of games. The Game Pass library contains all Microsoft first-party releases such as Halo and Gears, some big third-party names such as Destiny 2 and Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, and a wealth of great indie games. It wasn’t for service.

Microsoft has also enhanced the game in terms of its monopoly quality. This is evident from the stunning Forza Horizon 5 and previous play with Halo Infinite. And while the new PS5 Limited Edition runs for $ 50 to $ 70 per pop, all new Microsoft releases will be posted on the Game Pass on the launch date. So I launch the PS5 every few months for a big exclusive deal, but I know I can always play something new without spending extra cash, so how often I go back to Series S Will be much higher.

Despite being well tolerated by the Xbox Series X and PS5, the Series S needs attention. The console’s small 512GB SSD has only about 364GB of available storage. This means you’ll quickly fill up with the latest games that can take up as much as 100GB of space. You can always remove and re-download the software or get a Seagate expansion card if you want, but the former is annoying and the latter is very expensive.

The Xbox Series S can also raytrace advanced technology features that enable ultra-realistic reflections and shadows, but some games are only supported on the more powerful Xbox Series X. Finally, if you own or plan to upgrade your 4K TV or monitor, in the future, both the Xbox Series X and PS5 will be more promising purchases.

Jacob Chlor / CNN

I’m not saying that the Xbox Series S is better than the PS5 or Xbox Series X. If you’re interested in 4K games and need a more promising game console, it’s worth refraining from one of them. However, we continue to be happy with the design, performance, and overall value of Microsoft’s cheapest gamebox. For the holiday season, when it’s virtually impossible to buy most other systems, the Series S is currently the best option.

For $ 299, you’ll get a system that can play the latest Call of Duty, Battlefield, and Madden titles. For example, just a few examples will look good. Also, with the introduction of the Xbox Game Pass, an instant library of hundreds of titles will be created and accessible as soon as all new Halo, Forza, and Gears games are released. Series S has the highest value in today’s console games, not just because it’s actually available for purchase.

