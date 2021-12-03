Fortnite Chapter 2’The End’Events: Start Times, Locks, etc.





What about Fortnite this time?

Epic Games

Fortnite is nearing the end again … some sort. The popular battle royale game ends the eighth season of Chapter 2 and begins Fortnite Chapter 3. Before that, developer Epic Games will be hosting a big event for players.

The Fortnite Chapter 2 Finale event, called End, begins on Saturday and players learn about the island’s fate and reality itself. At the end of the event, Epic may unplug the game until Tuesday’s Chapter 3 begins. There is also the expectation that Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson may also participate in the game.

Get the CNET Deals & Promotions Newsletter

Save money on your tech products with our hottest deals. Delivered on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

Here’s everything you need to know about Fortnite’s The End event.

When is the beginning of the end?

According to Epic, the finale will begin on Saturday, December 4th at 1:00 pm (4 pm). As with all these end-of-season events, we recommend logging on to the game 30 minutes before the start time. Download the update and join the game.

What do you expect to happen during the end event?

The story of Fortnite Chapter 2 culminates in a battle with another real-life entity, Cube Queen, who is responsible for the Corruption Cubes found on the island. She is the one who seems to take over the island, breaking reality throughout the season.

If the event of the previous season is some indicator, the player will participate in the confrontation with the Cube Queen. This creates a climax that ends reality and may shut down the game until Tuesday.

Wait, is Rock in Fortnite?

Not official, but possible. Johnson tweeted a short video on Wednesday promoting his Zoa Energy Drink. In the clip, you can see the helmet of the character known as The Foundation in the fridge. The tweet also refers to the name “zero point” used in games that point to the center of reality.

Also on Wednesday, a Twitter user uploaded an ad for Fortnite Chapter 3 found on TikTok. In the ad, the camera flips like Johnson’s video.

Fortnite is free to play on PC, PS4, PS5, Nintendo Switch, Android, Xbox One and Xbox series consoles. After a court battle between Apple and Epic, this game will not be available on iOS devices.

Reference: The perfect game gift for the holiday season 2021

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnet.com/tech/gaming/fortnite-chapter-2-the-end-event-start-time-the-rock-and-more/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos