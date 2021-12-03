Everyone at Halo Infinite wears gray armor on their PC and Xbox





Screenshot: Microsoft / Kotaku

For games with a seemingly deep wardrobe, the Halo Infinites player base certainly loves to wear the same clothes. I don’t know if you noticed, but it seems that everyone in 343 Industries’ lively first-person shooter is either all-gray or samurai.

Released on November 15th for free multiplayer on Xbox and PC, Halo Infinite has a ton of cool cosmetics that rival the course of games based on such models. In fact, most of the coolest products are trapped behind paywalls. And what you can get for free is exactly anything to write at home.

There are two ways to pay your way for more luxurious armor. Pay $ 10 for the premium version to advance your Season Battle Pass with better, more frequent rewards. Alternatively, you can peruse the cosmetics store. Here you can buy items in small increments from $ 7 (a bundle that includes weapon skins, armor skins, and post-match stance) to $ 20 (weapon skins and some armor changes). The store is reset weekly. And, decisively, most weapon skins you buy are limited to use with certain sets of armor.

If you want to take advantage of the free portion of free play, Spartan’s default armor set has 10 color options: blue, brick, brown, cyan, forest green, gray, orange, sage green, violet, and yellow. Press level 11 (stone green), 41 (calm lilac), 56 (stone gray instead of gray gray), 66 (another grayscale tone, studded with brown spots), 76 (colorway) , You can get additional colors. In the free version of Battle Pass, it’s called the Noble Portal. This is … gray with a tan breastplate. But in most cases, the free color options are especially good.

There is a better world. Screenshot: Microsoft / Kotaku

Halo Infinites’ second armor set, Mark V [B], Only available to those who have purchased a Premium Battle Pass. However, the third set of bonuses, the Samurai-style armor kit, was a prize for those who played Halo Infinite at monthly events. Event Armor is currently only available in one free color: Binding Shadow, [drum roll] It’s really a synonym for dark gray. (No, I refuse to recognize that horrifying American flag pattern as a legitimate paint job.) There are options that include some colors, but they look worn and faded. Dull colors are still popular because they are designed for.

If everyone wears the same thing, something that doesn’t make sense to some extent is always popular, but there can also be tactical rationale. Many of the Halo Infinites architectures are gray tones. By rocking a suit in similarly monotonous armor, it won’t stick out as much as a player wearing a suit with a cyan, yellow, orange, or American flag, for example, annoying.

Gray is not the only monotonous tone that dominates the Halo Infinites player bass. When you complete all weekly challenges in a particular week, your customization options will be unlocked. Last week’s prize was an off-white colorway called Willow Tea. The weekly challenge slate is completely random, but the actual rewarding Capstone Challenge is the same for everyone, and last week was a nuisance. Earn 5 killing spries in Fiesta.

In typical Halo mode, you can plan your strategy for earning a killing spree (5 kills without dying). In Fiesta, a mode that spawns everyone with random loadouts, it’s impossible to predict what equipment your opponent has. So last week’s capstone was completely luck-dependent. If you succeed, you will obviously want to show off your reward, a badge of honor that everyone can see. (Convicted.) No wonder everywhere this week.

Scrolling through the standard Mark VII armor color options will bring up a number of the following options, packed with instructions on how to get them. Some of the crops are bright red scarlet wakes (please wait for more details), impressive white bleached bones (please wait for more details), and bluish Arctic voids (currently available in stores). It is possible!). One day there may be a true Sparta Crayola box roaming the battlefield of Halo Infinite. But for the time being, don’t expect anything more than a gray sea.

