Game Awards 2021: When is Game Awards 2021?Game Awards Dates, Candidates, How to Watch Live in the UK

Regarded as an Oscar in the video game industry, the Game Awards have been held annually since 2014 and will be back this winter to celebrate the best video games of 2021.

107 different video game titles, content creators, actors, teams and events have been nominated for Game Awards 2021, with the first-person shooter Deathloop and the action-adventure game Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart currently nominated for video games in 25 specific video game categories. Is leading. ..

But when is the Game Awards 2021?

And how can you watch this year’s Game Awards live?

Here’s all the information you need to know about Game Awards 2021, including candidates for Game Awards 2021, dates and times of awards, and how to watch live.

When is the Game Awards 2021?

This year’s Game Awards will take place on Thursday, December 9, at 7:30 pm Eastern Standard Time in Los Angeles, California.

However, last year’s Game Awards saw an 84% increase in livestream events around the world, reaching 83 million views of livestreams, and many viewers are paying close attention to events in livestreams around the world. ..

Game Awards 2021 will be live streamed online from 12:30 am Greenwich Mean Time and 4:30 pm Pacific Time, with plenty of live streams available on streaming platforms, publishers and television channels.

Which games have been nominated for the Game Awards 2021?

Deathloop by Arkane Studios and Bethseda leads the video game nominations for this year’s Game Awards, with eight different games including Game of the Year, Best Game Direction, Best Narrative, Best Art Direction, Best Score and Music, and Best Audio Design. Nominated in the category.

Microsoft’s acquisition of Bethseda Softworks to take advantage of the Xbox Games Pass has paid off, with Bethseda and Xbox Game Studios receiving 20 nominations and becoming the most nominated publisher of Game Awards 2021.

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart by Insomniac Games, published by Sony Interactive Entertainment, also participates in the Game of the Year, features prominently across the Game Awards 2021 category, and has six nominations, including the Game of the Year. ..

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart and Deathloop will face It Takes Two (Hazelight Studios / EA), Metroid Dream (Mercury Steam / Nintendo), Psychonauts 2 (Double FIne / Xbox Game Studios) and Resident Evil Village (Capcom). The long-awaited Game of the Year category.

Hazelights action-adventure game ItTakes Two is Mario Party Superstars, New Pokemon Snap, Super Mario 3D World + Bousers Fury, Warioware: Get It Together! Along with, it has been nominated for the best family.

Meanwhile, Cyberpunk 2077 has been nominated for Best Role-Playing Video Game, Best Audio Design, Best Score and Music.

Scroll down to see the complete list of Game Awards 2021 nominations for each category.

Where can I watch Game Awards 2021 live?

Game Awards 2021 will be livestreamed on a variety of online platforms including @ thegameawards’ Twitch channel, Facebook Live, YouTube, Twitter, Steam and TikTok Live.

However, it’s also livestreamed on Gamespot, IGN, Oculus Venues, and Trovo, and is accessible on more platforms depending on location.

A complete list of candidates for the Game Awards 2021

Deathloop (Arkane Studios / Bethesda) It Takes Two (Hazelight Studios / EA) Metroid Dread (Mercury Steam / Nintendo) Psychonauts 2 (Double Fine / Xbox Game Studios) Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart (Insomniac Games / SIE) Resident Evil Village (Capcom)

Deathloop (Arkane Studios / Bethesda) It Takes Two (Hazelight Studios / EA) Returnal (Housemarque / SIE) Psychonauts 2 (Double Fine / Xbox Game Studios) Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart (Insomniac Games / SIE)

Apex Legends (Respawn / EA) Call of Duty: Warzone (Infinity Ward / Raven / Activity) FINAL FANTASY XIV Online (SQUARE ENIX) Fortnite (Epic Games) Genshin Impact (MiHoYo)

12 Minutes (Luis Antonio / Annapurna Interactive) Deaths Door (Acid Nerve / Devolver Digital) Kena: Bridge of Spirits (Ember Lab) Inscryption (Daniel Mullins Games / Devolver Digital) Loop Hero (Four Quarters / Devolver Digital)

Kena: Bridge of Spirits (Ember Lab) Sable (Shedworks / Raw Fury) The Artful Escape (Beethoven & Dinosaur / Annapurna) The Forgotten City (Modern Storyteller / Dear Villagers) Valheim (Iron Gate / Coffee Stain)

Deathloop (Arkane Studios / Bethesda) It Takes Two (Hazelight Studios / EA) Life is Strange: True Colors (Deck Nine / SQUARE ENIX) Marvels Guardians of the Galaxy (Eidos Montreal / SQUARE ENIX) Psychonauts 2 (Double Fine / Xbox Game Studios) ).

Deathloop (Arkane Studios / Bethesda) Kena: Bridge of Spirits (Ember Lab) Psychonauts 2 (Double Fine / Xbox Game Studios) Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart (Insomniac Games / SIE) The Artful Escape (Beethoven & Dinosaur / Annapurna)

Cyberpunk 2077 (Marcin Przybylowicz, Piotr T. Adamczyk, composer) Deathloop (Tom Salta, composer) NieR Replicant ver.1.22474487139 (Keiichi Okabe, composer) Marvels Guardians of the Galaxy (Richard Jacques, composer) The Artful Escape (Johnny Galvatron & Josh Abraham, composer)

Deathloop (Arkane Studios / Bethesda) Forza Horizon 5 (Playground Games / Xbox Game Studios) Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart (Insomniac Games / SIE) Resident Evil Village (Capcom) Returnal (Housemarque / SIE)

Erika Mori (Alex Chen), Life is Strange: True Colors Giancarlo Esposito (Anton Castillo), Far Cry 6 Jason E. Kelley (Colt Vern), Deathloop Maggie Robertson (Lady)・ Dimitresk), Biohazard Village Ogioma Akaga (Juliana Break), Deathloop

Before Your Eyes (GoodbyeWorld Games / Skybound Games) Boyfriend Dungeon (Kitfox Games) Chicory (Greg Lobanow, Alexis dean-Jones, Lena Raine, Madeline Berger, A Shell in the Pit / Finji) Life is Strange: True Colors (Deck Nine / Square Enix) No longer home (Humble Grove, Hanary, Sel Davison, Adrian Lombard, Eli Rainsbury / Fellow Traveler)

Apex Legends (Respawn / EA) Destiny 2 (Bungie) FINAL FANTASY XIV Online (SQUARE ENIX) Fortnite (Epic Games) No Mans Sky (Hello Games)

The best mobile game announced by Verizon

Fantasian (Mistwalker) Genshin Impact (MiHoYo) League of Legends: Wild Rift (Riot Games) MARVEL Future Revolution (Netmarble) Pokemon Unite (TiMi Studios / The Pokemon Company)

Hitman 3 (IO Interactive) I Expect You To Die 2 (Schell Games) Lone Echo II (Ready at Dawn / Oculus Studios) Resident Evil 4 (Armature Studio / Capcom / Oculus Studios) Sniper Elite VR (Coatsink / Just Add Water / Rebellion) development)

Back 4 Blood (Turtle Rock / WB Games) Chivalry II (Torn Banner Studios / Tripwire Interactive) Deathloop (Arkane Studios / Bethesda) Far Cry 6 (Ubisoft Toronto / Ubisoft) Returnal (Housemarque / SIE)

Marvels Guardians of the Galaxy (Eidos Montreal / SQUARE ENIX) Metroid Dread (Mercury Steam / Nintendo) Psychonauts 2 (Double Fine / Xbox Game Studios) Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart (Insomniac Games / SIE) Resident Evil Village (Capcom)

Cyber ​​Punk 2077 (CD Project Red) Monster Hunter Rise (Capcom) Scarlet Nexus (Bandai Namco) Shin Megami Tensei V (Atlas / Sega) Tales of Arise (Bandai Namco)

Demon Slayer-Kimetsu no Yaiba-Hinoka Micronicle (CyberConnect2 / Sega) Guilty Gear-Strive- (Arc System Works) Melty Blood: Type Lumina (French Bread / Delightworks) Nikerodeon All-Star Battle (Ludo City / Fairplay) Lab / Game Mill)) Virtua Fighter 5: Ultimate Showdown (Sega)

2 (Hazelight Studios / EA) Mario Party Superstars (NDcube / Nintendo) New Pokemon Snap (Bandai Namco / Pokemon Company / Nintendo) Super Mario 3D World + Bousers Fury (Nintendo) WarioWare: Get It Together! (Intelligent Systems / Nintendo)

F1 2021 (Codemasters / EA Sports) FIFA 22 (EA Vancouver / EA Sports) Forza Horizon 5 (Playground Games / Xbox Game Studios) Hot Wheels Unleashed (Milestone) Riders Republic (Ubisoft Annecy / Ubisoft)

Age of Empires IV (Relic Entertainment / Xbox Game Studios) Evil Genius 2: World Domination (Rebellion Developments) Humankind (Amplitude Studios / Sega) Inscryption (Daniel Mullins Games / Devolver) Microsoft Flight Simulator (Asobo Studio / Xbox Game Studios)

Back 4 Blood (Turtle Rock / WB Games) It Takes Two (Hazelight Studios / EA) Knockout City (Velan Studios / EA) Monster Hunter Rise (Capcom) New World (Amazon Games) Valheim (Iron Gate Studio / Coffee Stain)

Most Expected, Presented by Prime Gaming

Elden Ring (FromSoftware / Bandai Namco) God of War Ragnark (Sony Santa Monica / SIE) Horizontal Forbidden West (Guerrilla Games / SIE) The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Nintendo) Starfield (Bethesda Game Studios / Bethesda) )

Accessibility innovations presented by Chevrolet

Far Cry 6 (Ubisoft Toronto / Ubisoft) Forza Horizon 5 (Playground Games / Xbox Game Studios) Marvels Guardians of the Galaxy (Eidos Montreal / SQUARE ENIX) Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart (Insomniac Games / SIE) The Vale: Shadow of the Galaxy Crown (Creative Bytes Studios / Falling Squirrel)

Content Creator of the Year

DreamFuslieGaulesIbaiTheGrefg

The best esports game announced by Grubhub

Call of Duty (Activision) CS: GO (Valve) DOTA2 (Valve) League of Legends (Riot Games) Valorant (Riot Games)

Chris Simp LehrHeo ShowMaker SuMagomed Collapse KhalilovOleksandr s1mple KostylievTyson TenZ Ngo

Atlanta FaZe (COD) DWG KIA (LOL) Wanna Win (CS: GO) Sentinels (Valorant) Team Spirit (DOTA2)

Airat Silent GazievAndrey ENGH SholokhovAndrii B1ad3 HorodenskyiJames Crowder CrowderKim kkOma Jeong-gyun

2021 League of Legends World Championship PGL Major Stockholm 2021 PUBG Mobile Global Championship 2020 International 2021 Valorant Champions Tour: Stage 2 Mast

