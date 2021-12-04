Two new Google Maps features you’ll want to try today





Learn how Google Maps can help you travel on vacation.

Angela Lang / CNET This story is part of the Holiday Gift Guide 2021 and will help you find the perfect gift with a list of ideas by topic, recipient and price.

Holidays can be stressful. Especially when shopping at the last minute, sifting through a large number of people doing the same thing. Fortunately, Google Maps can help relieve stress on the move while on vacation. For example, you can use the app to see how busy a store or restaurant is before deciding to go.

You can also use Google Maps to let your family know where you are when you’re late. In addition, instead of calling the restaurant, you can pre-book from the app. Learn all the ways Google Maps can help your vacation go smoothly, and how to use all seven features.

New: Navigate airports, malls and transit stations

If you need to quickly find a store in a large mall, Google Maps extends the Directory tab for all airports, malls and stations. This will prevent you from running around the airport, eating before you board the plane, or looking for a place to get souvenirs. The tab shows business hours and their floors. You can see through restaurants, shops, lounges and parking lots.

New: Browse Google Maps to see how busy your location is

Google has added new features to Google Maps’ busyness tools. Previously, you had to search for a location, such as a business, and display a real-time graph showing how busy the location was. But now, with a new feature called Area Busyness, you can see that the entire map area is full of people.

Use this new feature to open the Google Maps app on your Android or iPhone (or computer browser) and navigate through the map to explore common areas such as downtown, riverbank promenades, and quaint nearby towns. find. Congestion information is now automatically displayed on the map, so you don’t have to search specifically for a location to see how crowded it is. Google Maps may say something like “busy area”, and when you click on details, it may say “as busy as it gets”.

Track your travel itinerary with Google Maps

Of course, Google Maps can graph your trip, but it can also quickly show you bookings for holiday flights, hotels, car rentals, and restaurants, so it’s a hassle to search for check-in times and confirmation numbers by email. Can be omitted.

To confirm future bookings:

1. In Google Maps, in the bottom menu line[保存済み]Tap.

2.[予約]Tap. Here you’ll see a list of upcoming bookings that the map got from Gmail emails.

3. Select an item to view booking details such as date and location.

4. You can also search for “My Booking” in the Google Maps search box to see a list of what you have booked.

Book a restaurant on Google Maps

Planning and preparing a holiday supper can be a chore for several days. If you want to spend time with family and friends instead of a sharp knife or hot stove, you can use Google Maps to book lunch or dinner.

1. On the map, at the top of the map[レストラン]Tap the button to see a list of places to eat.

2. Select a restaurant that looks great and in a window that pops up, reserve a table or join the waiting list if you see that option (but not all).

Remember to use the “busyness” feature above to select the least crowded location. Also, keep in mind that some restaurants are not yet available for meals, but delivery, curbside pickups, and outdoor seating are often permitted.

Let your friends and family know when you will arrive by sharing your location.

Angela Lange / CNET Use Google Maps Offline

Are you heading to a remote location where you may not be able to connect to your mobile network? Google Maps can give you directions even when you are offline.

1. Before you leave, search the map for the location you need directions.

2. In the Locations window, pull up the menu at the bottom.

3. Scroll the tab to the right[ダウンロード]Tap and try again in the next window[ダウンロード]Tap. Map downloads the map of the selected area to your mobile phone.

Now that you’re using Google Maps for directions in the area where you downloaded the map, if your phone connection is lost, the map will switch to an offline map to guide you. Of course, because it is offline, the map cannot provide real-time traffic information.

Find EV charging spots and gas stations wherever you are

If you’re taking your electric car for shopping, dinner, or a holiday drive, Google Maps will help you find an EV charging station on your route, along with an estimated wait time for the charging port. You can also filter your search by connector type such as J1772, CCS (Combo 1 or 2), Tesla to show only EV compatible stations. (You can also search for gas stations by following the same instructions.)

1. In the map, scroll the tabs at the top of the screen[その他]Tap.

2.[サービス]Scroll down to the section,[電気自動車の充電]Choose.

3. The map shows the number of nearby charging stations and available charging stations.

4. Tap the charging station on the map to add it to the map as a travel stop.

(You can also use this trick to find other places on the route, such as coffee shops.)

Share your location on Google Maps

Is there anything more crazy during a group’s activities than when the group splits and no one can find each other? Google Maps can help you get everything back.

1. In Google Maps, tap the profile icon in the upper right corner and[現在地の共有]Tap.

2.[場所を共有]Tap to select how long you want to share with the people you share your location with.

3.[共有]Tap to send your location to everyone selected by Google Maps.

4. If you want to see the location of another person, tap that person’s icon at the top of the window, then tap that person’s icon.[リクエスト]Tap.

After this, if you want to stay indoors during your vacation, we’ll show you how to take advantage of Prime Benefits while shopping. And if you’re not going to leave the couch, here’s a new TV show that’s perfect for watching.

