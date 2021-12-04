Universities need to address the shortcomings of the innovation district





Over the last 25 years, partnerships between universities and venture capitalists have transformed many urban areas into powerful innovation districts. These glittering zones have spawned tech start-ups, attracted high-paying jobs, and nurtured biotechnology giants. But despite the many benefits, universities need to think seriously about how they are transforming what they call their hometown.

Kendal Square in Boston, Technology Square in Atlanta, University City in Philadelphia, and Aggie Square in Sacramento are Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Georgia Institute of Technology, Drexel University, and Davis, California University. Even regional inclusive universities in medium-sized cities have adopted a similar strategy.

The aftermath of the 2008 financial crisis has brought to the fore a number of concerns about the university’s internal mechanics, including criticizing elected officials, the media, and the general public for what they consider to be inward-looking institutions. Universities need to develop a more entrepreneurial spirit in order to increase relevance by realigning higher education practices to broader social goals, which strengthens many existing initiatives while at the same time many new ones. It led to the establishment of a company.

The Innovation District has already contributed to the fight against the pandemic through research on vaccines and other medical needs. Consider that Pfizer operates a state-of-the-art R & D hub focused on biotechnology and has 1,000 employees at Kendall Square. (In fact, the site’s facility is leased from MIT.) Moderna’s global headquarters is also there.

In Atlanta, Tech Square has experienced significant expansion over the last decade, leading to business diversification. Georgia Institute of Technology has succeeded in attracting companies to set up innovation labs in the region. AT & T, Boeing, Coca-Cola, Deloitte, Delta and Home Depot are some of the companies that are there today.

After making certain adjustments, the Innovation District needs to successfully overcome many of the current challenges associated with Covid-19. However, with increasing remote and hybrid employment options, the post-pandemic situation could lead to more diversification of the office real estate market by subdividing existing commercial spaces to incorporate retail and residential applications. This will allow entrepreneurs who were previously reduced in price to work there, and in the process increase the residential population in downtown.

The 2017 Tax Reduction and Employment Act also created 8,700 opportunity zones across the United States and provided tax incentives to support funding initiatives for communities suffering from decline and investment cuts. Also worth mentioning. The goal is to encourage activities that lead to job creation by supporting SMEs.

Such opportunity zones are designated near higher education and research centers in all states. In fact, some campuses are themselves within the Opportunity Zone. Some universities are already affiliated with investors and developers are looking for projects that will benefit from this law. The AQualified Opportunity Fund facilitates the process by allowing investors to participate while deferring capital gains. Universities are anchors in the commercialization of knowledge, so you can seize the opportunity to create incubators and accelerators to support student start-ups and other entrepreneurial activities.

However, you need to be aware of the unintended consequences that the Innovation District can bring. There is no doubt that they put considerable pressure on low- and middle-income households and often lead to greater social inequality. They certainly attract new, creative, ambitious, entrepreneurial, high-income, educated residents. This will lead to infrastructure investment in housing and retail services, helping to revitalize once sick areas. However, such development can also lead to significant gentrification and mobility, often with special impact on the minority community.

It is important for universities to keep this in mind and work closely with local governments and other organizations to manage results. Strategies to enable existing residents to benefit from the development of innovation districts include community-based involvement and collaborative partnerships. Affordable housing and investment in primary / secondary education. And provide opportunities for retraining. In this way, the university can contribute to improvement rather than disrupting the lives of its neighbors.

After World War II, universities in many cities used physical boundaries to build walls and strategically build facilities to protect and protect themselves from the socio-economic challenges of their surroundings. This created a form of separation that they were naturally criticized for.

Now there is a danger that new technology clusters can lead to similarly undesired results. The creation of a monolithic cultural environment, mostly by high-income residents, can easily facilitate separation and isolation, build a sort of invisible wall, and continue to divorce the university from the reality of the city again. increase.

Therefore, it is important for universities and their affiliates to actively seek a balance between the innovation bubble effect and community-based welfare initiatives.

Costas Spirou is Vice President and President of Academic Affairs at the University of Georgia, a state public liberal arts college. He is also the author of Anchoring Innovation Districts: The Entrepreneurial University and Urban Change (2021).

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.timeshighereducation.com/blog/universities-must-address-downsides-innovation-districts The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos