Antitrust proceedings against Nvidia-Arm are just beginning





The Federal Trade Commission has sought to prevent graphics chip maker Nvidia from acquiring its current owner, Softbank, from mobile chip design powerhouse Arm. The proposed merger and the FTC case to prevent it represent the first number for the technology industry and its regulators.

The $ 40 billion merger announced in September is called the largest in chip industry history. If approved, it will send seismic waves to that industry, positioning Nvidia as an essential technology provider for many of the other industries, including its competitors.

The case is the FTC’s first major antitrust action under the leadership of technical critic and antitrust igniter Lina Khan. The 32-year-old Khan was appointed to the post of FTC Chairman by President Biden earlier this year after being a member of Parliament and then an associate professor at Columbia Law School. She has shown an interest in FTC, which takes a more aggressive stance towards the Big Tech merger.

In Khan’s view, FTC has already filed a (re) proceeding against Facebook over past acquisitions of social networks and is currently investigating Amazon’s market practices. Both Facebook and Amazon are concerned enough to demand that Kahn withdraw from current and future actions against the company.

The consequences of the Nvidia case could be a big part of her heritage. More importantly, this case may be the first major test of a new perspective on antitrust law.

Higher standards for mergers

Since the 1970s, US courts have taken a very practical approach to scrutinizing large-scale mergers. The court’s main litmus test on mergers is whether it raises or lowers consumer prices. The merger tended to succeed if it could show that prices did not rise in the short term.

FTC states that the integration of the two companies will result in a fundamental conflict of interest.

Khan and her team at FTC see this as a narrow way to see the actual effect of the merger. First of all, many technology companies such as Facebook (now Meta) and Google offer services for free, so it doesn’t make sense to decide on a merger of technologies purely on the basis of price effectiveness. Kahn and other progressives believe that competition between businesses in a particular market is also very important to the well-being of consumers. FTC is concerned that the merger of Nvidia and Arm will give the new company an edge over other companies in the chip market and give them the opportunity to raise chip prices later.

If FTC succeeds in blocking the merger, the proceedings could signal the arrival of strict new standards for approving technology mergers.

“Switzerland” is no longer

Arm has traditionally played the role of “Switzerland” in the chip industry, licensing its technology not only to Nvidia, but to various companies such as Apple, Qualcomm, Samsung and Mediatek. Given that Nvidia is competing with many of Arm’s customers, FTC states that integrating companies creates a fundamental conflict of interest.

“This proposed deal will distort Arm’s incentives in the chip market and allow the integrated company to unduly undermine Nvidia’s rivals,” said Holly Vedova, director of the FTC’s Competition Bureau. Said in a statement.

FTC complaints are struggling to link the lack of competition in the chip market with rising consumer prices. “. .. ..The proposed merger will give Nvidia the ability and incentive to use control of this. [Arm] To millions of Americans who will undermine competitors, reduce competition, and ultimately benefit from arm-based products, resulting in lower product quality, lower innovation, higher prices, and fewer choices. “Harmful technology,” FTC said in a statement: Complaints.

Nvidia has grown tremendously by selling graphic chips to data centers and running machine learning applications. With that growth, Arm is now available for purchase, and Arm-based CPUs are also growing significantly in the data center.

“The FTC proceedings should send a strong signal to act proactively to protect critical infrastructure markets from illegal vertical integrations that have widespread and damaging impacts on future innovation,” Vedova said. I am saying.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.fastcompany.com/90702665/ftc-antitrust-lina-khan The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos