Advertising Revenue: Facebook and Google Bring together the Top 10 Media Companies





It was known that online advertising gradually moved away from other media, but the latest advertising revenue from BigTech companies Facebook and Google’s Indian business is drawing attention to traditional media companies.

According to an analysis by Indian Express, the total advertising revenue of Rs. 2.321 trillion is higher than the total advertising revenue of Rs. 8,396 of the top 10 listed traditional media companies.

Together, Facebook India and Google India account for up to 80% of domestic digital advertising revenue.

Take this into account: Zee Entertainment Enterprises, which has the largest market capitalization of any listed media entity in the last fiscal year, reported a total revenue of Rs 7,729. Of this, advertising revenue was 48%, or about 3,710 rupees. By comparison, Facebook India alone had total advertising revenue of Rs 9,326 for the 2020-21 fiscal year, compared to Rs 13,887 for Google.

Similarly, for Sun TV Network, one of India’s largest broadcasters, total advertising and sales revenue for broadcast slots in the previous fiscal year was 99.85 billion rupees, a tenth of total advertising revenue reported only by Facebook India. It is 1. ..

Bennett Coleman and Company Limited (BCCL), one of the largest and most diverse media companies, reported consolidated revenues from its business of Rs 5337.9 for the fiscal year ended March 31. That’s just over half of Facebook’s total advertising revenue. India.

However, both Facebook India and Google India lag behind traditional media companies in terms of net revenue and net income. For example, Facebook India reported a net revenue of Rs 1,481 and Google India reported a net revenue of Rs 6,386, while Zee Entertainment Enterprises reported a net revenue of Rs 7,729.

The main reason for this is that Facebook India and Google India operate a value-added reseller model in India. That is, we buy inventory from a global subsidiary in the US headquarters and resell that advertising space to our clients in India. To this end, they pay a portion of their total advertising revenue to the global subsidiary that purchased the advertising space.

The top 10 traditional media companies listed include media houses such as TV18 Broadcast, DB Corp, Jagran Prakashan, Entertainment Network and TV Today Network, with Rupees 108.318 billion, Rupees 10.84 billion, Rupees 88.6 billion, 52. It reports advertising revenue of 100 million rupees. , And Rs580 Chlore for the previous fiscal year.

According to industry sources, Facebook India pays up to 90% of total advertising revenue to its global subsidiaries, while Google India pays up to 87%.

According to a Meta spokeswoman, the increase in total advertising revenue could be due to India’s move to digital. This is reflected not only in consumers’ use of digital tools to purchase their daily needs, but also in their deep digital engagement with businesses and brands.

We have found that many of the changes in consumer behavior caused by pandemics remain here, especially as knowledgeable marketers put digital at the center of their strategy and continue to drive the growth of digital advertising platforms. ..

According to a Dentsu report, the Indian advertising industry was expected to grow from 62,577 rupees at the end of 2021 to 70,343 rupees by the end of 2022, and the digital advertising industry was expected to grow to 23,673 rupees by 2022. Compared to 18,938 rupees by the end of 2021.

