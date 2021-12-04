Apple, accessibility, and Project Titan





I know Apple is working on cars. I think part of that work involves building a means of transportation in which the world will live, not what we currently exist. And it should now be fairly clear that the future of transportation does not have to be the only invention created by the Project Titan team.

What is a car?

Seen this way, in automotive development, Apple has a number of related technologies, including but not limited to mechanical imaging, artificial intelligence, location and mapping technologies, fail-safe networking, edge data processing, and numerous sensors. It had to be identified and developed. Monitor vehicle details, intent modeling, driver identification, traffic and sign analysis.

Vehicles are occupants or innocent pedestrians, even before considering the design of vehicles and components, or the development of sophisticated algorithms sufficient to determine who to kill in the event of an unavoidable fatal accident. Should you prioritize your safety?

What is the legal and ethical significance of those decisions? What is a car really?

It’s no wonder that development took a long time, but as Apple answers these questions, we’re finding answers to others.

In essence, if you can make a self-driving car, you can also make any kind of self-driving car. Apple vacuum cleaners are possible. So is Apple’s artificial limbs.

Apple and health

As I see, such limbs can use the same autonomous technology that Apple has already developed: with sensor-based data to process the reaction, machine learning to do the calculations. Processor, situation awareness, collision detection.

Apple already has something like this.

It’s also reasonable to imagine that companies understand how important such technologies are in one of the business-critical markets.

If you zoom out into the future, look back and ask, “What was Apple’s greatest contribution to humanity?” Apple CEO Tim Cook said in 2019 that it would be about health.

I don’t think Apple’s ambitions in this are limited to Health, Fitness +, and the Apple Watch.

Apple already understands what the real accessibility challenges are. We know that technology can make a big difference in overcoming these challenges. For decades, we’ve built tools to help you do this within your operating system. Why doesn’t it combine existing technology and knowledge to enhance healthcare?

Go out to i-Limb

Of course, the artificial limbs are not perfect. I haven’t been able to control it with thought (but see this). However, solutions such as the solution of Iceland-owned Scottish company Limb show what is possible with current technology.

Artificial limbs made by the company are already considered life-changing, and what they do is customized using the iPhone app.

Artificial limbs with their own onboard intelligence can be better, especially if they can be controlled by gestures, pointers, voice, or eye movements through certain wearable devices.

[Also read: Apples AR glasses and a future for AppleCare]

At first glance, artificial limbs may not seem like the mass market Apple wants. I think this is a short-sighted understanding, especially given the recent survey that claimed the market to reach $ 13.12 billion by 2028. You can build smart mobile solutions for almost any task. This is just one of them.

Mobility and autonomy are another way technology can extend reality.

Augmented reality

There is growing interest in Boston Dynamics (now primarily owned by Hyundai) machines. Apple uses at least one Boston Dynamics system. The current Boston Dynamics robot, Spot, uses Intel chips. Can Apple Silicone improve these machines? What was Apple talking to Hyundai earlier this year?

Of course, Apple doesn’t have to build a robot, but highly autonomous mobility experiments are heading in that direction.

Its directions include electric bicycles, public transport, drones, space and ocean exploration. Think about how Apple’s existing technology can radically improve wheelchair functionality. Add autonomy. A life-changing.

As Apple works on cars, Apple solves a number of autonomy challenges and exposes a variety of new and wonderful opportunities. In the future, be fully aware of these as the underlying technologies for Apple’s innovation across multiple markets over the next decade or more. Digital devices are just beginning to spread, and cars of the future are not the same animals found on the streets today. The autonomy it hosts affects every aspect of digital transformation.

Follow us on Twitter or join MeWe’s Apple Holics Bar and Grill and Apple Discussion Group.

Copyright © 2021 IDG Communications, Inc.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.computerworld.com/article/3643628/apple-accessibility-and-project-titan.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos