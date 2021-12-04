It’s a really cruel scam.Here’s a dramatic way Google is trying to stop it





A call will come. And your instinct is to react instantly.

Screenshot by ZDNet

We all consider it invincible. Until a life event (or something like a ruthless cyber scam) proves otherwise.

Momentary misjudgment, momentary inadvertent reaction moments, and we can get down into hard-to-reach holes.

Particularly cruel scams include preying on those who are most willing to believe that a public phone is genuine, such as the elderly or those who are not familiar with public affairs.

The caller may claim to be from the “tax office” as well as the one received the other day. They may argue that a member of your family has been arrested and needs to pay bail. And the request is easy, as panic can occur. You can get rid of all this with a gift card.

That may sound completely shameful to most people, but not to everyone. Still, how can you reach the most vulnerable?

ScamSpotter, a cybersecurity platform that is a non-profit collaboration between the Cybercrime Support Network and Google, is trying something else. Instead of a miserable warning that may not pass in a relatively miserable world, it’s gone for the cure of action movies.

The new ad shows a grandmother who received a call late at night.

“Your granddaughter was imprisoned in a foreign prison,” the robot’s voice begins. “She provided your number on behalf of the family to pay the bail. The only payment method we accept is a gift card.”

Because it is most foreign currencies. Everyone knows it.

However, in this case, Scam Spotter turns her into an action hero instead of presenting Grandma as a victim.

She is not going to pay with a gift card because of fear. She has a completely different gift in mind.

Fortunately, she is good at driving very fast, jumping very high, maneuvering helicopters, skydiving accurately, and disabling scary little men.

She rescues her teenage granddaughter in a complete fuss, with the message “If it sounds incredible, it probably is.”

Life lessons, not just fraud.

The Scam Spotter website provides simple rules to go through when you receive any of these calls. Don’t fall into the obvious urgency of the situation. Please double check the details. (Actually there is no tax office.) And never send anything to these people.

“Reputable people and agencies never demand payment on the spot,” says Scam Spotter.

Scammers keep doing it as people keep getting hooked on it. Scam spotters are at least trying alternative ways to attack problems that cause a lot of unnecessary suffering.

I just hope it works. Or start the operation. Or at least it has a small effect.

