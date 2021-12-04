Can Europe gain an edge in innovation despite the lead of Big Tech in the United States?





The US technology industry seems unstoppable. In fact, it is the most valuable technology industry in the world. According to CompTIA, in 2022, the US technology market will account for 33% of the global market share, or about $ 1.8 trillion. The European technology industry is dwarfed compared to the US FAMANG (Facebook, Amazon, Apple, Microsoft, Google, Netflix), which is worth about $ 6 trillion. Overall, European tech companies are worth about 30% of any of the four largest American companies. SAP is Europe’s largest technology company and is worth about 14% of Amazon or Microsoft. Only SAP ranks in the Fortune 500 in the technology sector. But why is this trend seen? Why is the US technology market so much more valuable than the European market?

Federal laboratories and government grants support accelerated core research across the United States that helped create a new technology company that is still popular today. HP, IBM, and Google’s Alphabet all have roots in government funding.

Second, compared to the United States, European labor law is often much more stringent and inflexible. The law makes it difficult for companies to cut costs during difficult times and warns them of spending capital on skilled talent and R & D. Not surprisingly, there are the largest technology companies in countries that have the most flexible labor laws, such as the United Kingdom. As an example, 14% of UK residents are foreign-born and 49% of UK companies own at least one foreign-born co-founder. The top 100 list includes seven unicorns, five of which have at least one immigrant co-founder, such as Monzo or Deliveroo.

Another reason is that Europe faces many annoying trade restrictions and regulations. The EU has one of the most complex regulatory frameworks compared to other major economies. This complexity prevents start-ups from scaling up due to cost and bureaucracy. There are also restrictions on the hardware that can be imported, limiting startups that want to use off-the-shelf products instead of prototyping their own. The trade barriers faced by European start-ups focus on the complexity associated with legislation and the challenges that make it difficult for them to grow on a large scale.

In addition to the above, the most obvious reason why US Tech champions are more valuable is due to the dramatic outperformance of FAMANG’s Facebook, Amazon, Apple, Microsoft, Google, and Netflix. Apple, Microsoft, Alphabet, and Amazon alone have a market capitalization of over $ 2 trillion, according to the latest figures. These companies are driving digital growth in the US technology industry and continue to be a key force in its success. They are all headquartered in Silicon Valley, the spiritual home of free market capitalism and major research and universities. So far, the United States has beaten Europe in high-tech racing. America’s top five tech companies are currently the world’s fifth-largest tech company by market capitalization, measured in trillions. Other stars such as Tesla (Palo Alto) and NVIDIA (Santa Clara) are not too late.

Over the years, European companies have been beaten and grown by the US technology industry. Europe has high-end brands such as LVMH, L’Oral, Hermes, Pernod Ricard and Anheuser-Busch, but no economies of scale that grow as fast as the United States. The most valuable public company in Europe is the luxury conglomerate LVMH, which has a market capitalization of $ 411 billion (it doesn’t boast compared to any FAMANG in the United States).

According to the Statista infographic below, American tech companies have a significantly higher market capitalization than the top European companies. The five companies, often referred to as Big Tech, have incredible power and financial capabilities that are unmatched in Europe. The most valuable listed company in Europe is LVMH. This is a luxury conglomerate with a market capitalization of 411.0 billion pennies per bottle, compared to each FAMANG’s $ 2 trillion valuation. In fact, Europe’s five most valuable companies match the market value of Apple, Microsoft, Google and Amazon, including two Swiss companies that are not EU member states but are part of the European Single Market. plug.

This chart compares the market capitalization of US tech giants with the most valuable European companies.

That said, there are some important structural challenges that can be highlighted in the European technology industry as proposed by the Scale Up Europe Community. First of all, not only is there a lack of late and late investment, but there is a weak desire for technology in the stock market (27% of the top 80% of large and mid-sized companies in the US, only 13%). ) 7% on the German Stock Exchange, 7% on French). Also, less emphasis is placed on efficient corporate-startup collaboration. These partnerships can be seen as a stepping stone to support European start-ups and contribute to their growth.

In addition, the Digital Services Act and the Digital Markets Act were proposed by the European Commission in December 2020 to increase competitiveness with the United States and overthrow its Big Tech advantage. “The Digital Services Act and the Digital Markets Act aim to create a safer digital space that protects the basic rights of users and to establish a fair competition for businesses.” , Helps enforce data protection, copyright, and electronic commerce rules.

The Digital Services Act requires digital platform owners to take responsibility for materials posted on the platform (that is, anything that is illegal offline must be illegal online). The Digital Markets Act, on the other hand, aims to increase competition in the digital market, which is currently managed by a small number of companies acting as “gatekeepers,” which the Council calls “core platform services.” According to the EU, these services are defined as “online intermediary services (marketplaces, app stores, etc.), online search engines, social networking sites, cloud services, advertising services, and other activities.”

Therefore, the Digital Markets Act includes Amazon (marketplaces, cloud services, advertising services), Alphabet (online search engines, advertising services, cloud services), Apple (cloud services, marketplaces, app stores), and Microsoft (cloud). It is targeted. service).

Nonetheless, progress and acceleration are seen in certain countries, such as France, which are taking the initiative to radically develop the European technology sector. President Emmanuel Macron’s initiative includes expanding the French TIBI program at the European level. This allowed France to raise $ 5 billion in late investment and develop a fund dedicated to the listed technology business from institutional investors. At the European level, the country has launched Next 40 / FT 120, the French indicator of the most promising tech startups. The country has also adopted European technology visas to help businesses access the fragmented European market more smoothly and attract talent.

Europe has also focused on structuring European financial markets to facilitate the opening of start-ups and tech stocks. The Mega Round (100-250M) was one of Europe’s weaknesses, but it is steadily underway. In 2021, two FinTech megarounds were completed, including the UK-based Revolut’s $ 672.9 million funding round and the Sweden-based Klarna’s $ 339 billion funding round. UIPath, a Romanian robotic process automation company, was released this year for $ 1.3 billion in one of the largest software IPOs to date, but that’s another example.

Overall, there are many challenges facing the European technology industry. However, with the right leadership, strategy, governance, and investment, you can be as successful as your US counterpart. The following recommendations will help bring the European technology industry one step closer to success.

1. We support the attraction of global talent to spur innovation, energy and new ideas by using a different means than the funding flow.

2. Accelerate investor and innovator access to capital through financial products tailored to the risk-return profile of start-ups in start-ups with new technologies before facing the “exit dilemma”.

3. Scale up digital services that drive an organization’s competitiveness at the strategic level by providing analytics, big data management tools, artificial intelligence capabilities, and more, increase productivity and creativity, and improve innovation performance. Let me. Not only learning new technologies, but also developing critical thinking skills.

4. Strengthen collaboration between universities, research centers, and industries to bring sustainable growth to both the university itself and the broader European ecosystem / economy (collaboration must be done at all levels-management) Structure must provide opportunities for co-creation)

5. Modernize regulations to better include breakthrough innovations and technologies. This European-wide initiative could help technology start-ups and companies overcome some of the challenges they face when dealing with such diverse rules and market conditions.

The message is clear. The US technology industry is more competitive than Europe’s most valuable companies because of its aggressive growth, economies of scale, and entrepreneurship. Europe needs to quickly reform itself, create national technology champions, improve digital infrastructure, relax regulations, and create a better environment for start-ups and entrepreneurs to grow.

