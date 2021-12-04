Travel industry screams foul at Google’s unstoppable rise





Patrick Andrae has spent eight years building an online marketplace where more than 14 million villas can be rented. In September, HomeToGo was listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange with a value of nearly € 1.2 billion and a growth trajectory that prompted a comparison with Airbnb.

However, vacationers sitting in London searching for vacation rentals on Google had a hard time finding it by scrolling down the number of paid ads and the link to Google’s own vacation rental search. .. View photos, prices and maps.

It is this attention-grabbing service that particularly plagues Andre and others throughout the travel sector from Wizz Air to Expedia. They say it’s unfair to have to buy paid slots if you want them to appear above Google’s own accommodations and flight searches. Otherwise, it will appear at the bottom of the screen.

Arguably the most important partner in the travel industry, Google provides an important way to reach customers as the world’s most used search engine. This is especially true if the travel agency, which is suffering from the ongoing impact of Covid’s restrictions, needs as much exposure as possible. obtain.

However, Andrae said that instead of ranking websites based on the quality of service the algorithm provides, they promote the most expensive websites or their travel products in advertising auctions.

This gives you more data about what your customers are booking, further strengthens your ability to charge your company for advertising, and improves your ranking.

“All companies that want to be organic and higher [unpaid for] The result must be a battle for a great user experience. This is what Google is trying to measure. Only Google doesn’t apply these rules to their products, “Andrae said.

Expedia’s CEO, Peter Kern, called the company a “big bully.”

“I don’t think they want to get involved in our business. They suck all the money from our business and they take a lot so we all get less money I think I want to fight. “

Johannes Reck, CEO of online travel agency GetYourGuide, describes travel agencies spending “hundreds of millions of dollars” on Google as “taxes on everyone else in the industry who thinks it’s unreasonable.” Did. Wizz Air boss Jozsef Varadi said Google is “trying to enter the customer base.”

Google said it would provide “valuable traffic to travel agencies” and “remove tools developed to manage the information displayed on search results pages.” .. .. It will create a worse experience for consumers and reduce traffic to travel agencies. “

Travel is a fast-growing area, although it does not generate revenue from specialized services such as shopping and maps. Google states that investing in travel is part of the “core mission” of “taking a complex set of information and making it useful.”

So far, Google has expanded its travel platform to integrate holiday rentals and hotel search services to Colosseo in September, according to the World Travel and Tourism Council, where travel companies have lost more than $ 6 trillion in revenue. Professional search for activities such as visiting and skiing on Lake Tahoe.

Finnbar Cornwall, Google’s travel industry leader, said about 50% of people investigating vacations online dropped out of the process before booking because they couldn’t find what they were looking for.

He said Google is trying to make the process easier for the benefit of travel agencies and consumers. If we can bring travel to more people, remove friction from it, and we can do it on Google, we have the opportunity. .. .. This will allow more people to join the trip and more people to visit British Airways Booking.com. “

Statcounter numbers that track web traffic suggest that Google controls over 85% of global online searches. This means that its power will affect all industries. But travel is a particularly compelling prize. Consumers are more likely to spend time on Google shopping and more data for the group, as holidays are purchased once or twice a year, contain many factors and can be costly. Provide. The muscle that sells ads.

In 2019, the industry spent $ 16 billion on Google advertising, according to analytics firm Skift Research. Expedia and Booking.com — two of the world’s largest online travel agencies — were the largest spenders.

“Google is one of the few companies that can reach the entire journey of a customer, from inspiration to visit,” wrote an analyst at Skift. They said the problem was especially serious for sites that aggregate flights and accommodation. “In a market where Google has a big presence, it’s getting harder and harder for independent metasearch sites to survive.”

However, the travel industry is encouraged by planned changes in European law, and as part of the EU’s proposed digital market law, Google’s “self-priority” practice (prioritizing its products over other products in search). I hope you will be forced to quit.

Earlier this month, a European court in Luxemburg fined Google € 2.4 billion for abusing its position in online shopping, “prioritizing its own comparative shopping service over competing services, not better results. I made the decision.

Emmanuel Mounier, secretary-general of the EU Travel Tech industry group, said the shopping case hopes to strengthen the regulator’s determination of the bill. “”[Google’s] Superiority is negative for consumer choice and negative for competition.All money [travel companies] I spend on Google, but not on better products or better services. “

Some parts of the industry welcome Google’s powerful ability to focus customers during times of cataclysm.

According to an industry consultant, many airline executives who were afraid of Google’s intrusion into the industry when setting up Google Flights, a search tool that does not accept reservations, filled planes and planned route networks. I am grateful for the traffic provided by Google because I am having a hard time doing it. .. At this time, Google does not charge directly for this service.

It was “right for the industry” that Google launched a free feed of hotel links ranked by relevance to user search terms in May, which has hurt its bottom line, Cornwall said. rice field.

We have also introduced a system that does not require hotel owners to pay the group even if the reservation is canceled by Google search. He added that “we have made a lot of investments, especially over the last year and 18 months,” to share data that helps travel agencies track demand.

But at the same time, it’s getting closer to a holiday booking platform, trying out the “Book with Google” button, which makes booking easier but doesn’t pay.

Trivago CEO Axel Hefer said this means Google is “more and more competing” with its customers.

But Bernstein analyst Richard Clark said the processing of payments would probably be “one step too far” for regulators, even though Google offers more services. “You pretend to be a search engine, but you’re really just trapping people in your locked wall.”

