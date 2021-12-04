Google delays returning to office again omicron may make it “impossible” to set a new date





According to CNBC’s report, Google has postponed its return to the office again, this time pushing for a full resumption on January 10 in 2022, according to a note sent by Google’s vice president of security, Chris Rackow. rice field.

Unlike previous announcements, the company did not set a new return date and evaluated when US offices could be fully reopened (about 40% of Google employees in the US reported onsite in recent weeks). , “Stable, long-term work environment.”

Google is making a “wise move” by not setting a solid new return date, Dr. Denis Nash, a professor of epidemiology at CUNY School of Public Health, told CNBC MakeIt. Giving employees a framework for when to revisit the situation maximizes flexibility during the “crisis that often demands it from us,” which can be seen as a positive move by employees. there is.

More companies may follow Google’s move to delay resumption, especially in sectors where many people can do remote work.

Omicron may make it “impossible” to set up an office reopening

Uncertainty about the risks of Omicron variants “may make it impossible for employers to set a new return date with any kind of confidence,” said Professor Cornell, a strategic talent. One Bradford S. Bell said.

In fact, many companies have already experienced “failed attempts” to bring people back to the office during a pandemic.

“When they made the option available, relatively few employees actually returned to the office, and there was little reason to work in an almost empty office, so they went home immediately,” Bell said. increase. “Companies want to see that when they pull the trigger again. [return-to-office] It has brought back a large number of employees, demonstrating that they can maintain engagement over the long term. “

Tight labor markets also complicate the return to the office

Tight labor markets, where employers in many sectors are anxious to hire workers, can also complicate return plans, Bell says.

Employers should be aware that the “Bait-and-Switcher Law” applies to those who are currently hiring. Hiring employees in the hope that they will be able to work flexibly will only decide later that everyone will have to return to the office full-time, leading to another wave of decline.

“Companies need to openly discuss long-term visions for their future jobs with candidates,” says Bell.

Employers need to communicate their plans, even if they are open-ended

Google previously said it would return employees to the office on a hybrid schedule of meeting three days a week. After landing on the reopening day, the company will give full-time employees a 30-day window to move on to the new arrangement.

Rackow’s email also encourages workers to “reconnect directly with colleagues and begin to regain muscle memory of being in the office more regularly, if circumstances permit.”

Kate Lister, president of global Workplace Analytics, a research and consulting firm, enables organizations to take the lead in Google, responding to workers’ concerns about Omicron variants and ensuring that they communicate their return to work and safety efforts. ..

“The worst thing an organization can do is say nothing,” says Lister. “Even if they don’t know what their strategy or return time frame is, they let people know what they’re thinking about, annoy it, and have time for them to plan. Must be guaranteed to them. “

Lister adds that employees will ultimately decide by postponing their return requirements or looking for a job elsewhere. It is obligatory. “

check out:

How the omicron variant affects your return to the office plan

For many workers, returning to the office is a “great wait”.It costs employers millions

These three Omicron questions will help you maintain or cancel your vacation travel plans

Sign up now: Get smarter about your money and career with our weekly newsletter

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnbc.com/2021/12/03/google-delays-rto-again-omicron-may-make-it-impossible-to-set-new-return-dates.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos