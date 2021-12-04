Report: Government omissions on 6G risk giving more technical grounds to China





Industry analysts include a national 6G strategy and support infrastructure as the Biden administration aims to improve the country’s telecommunications network, increase access to Internet services and reduce the US digital divide. We recommend a large number of federal investments.

A report released by researchers at the Center for a New American Security, assembled in the US-China competition for innovation and deployment, provided a solution to facilitate and streamline the deployment of advanced 6G connectivity in the United States. ..

It’s time for technology-leading democracies to listen to the lessons learned from their 5G experience and prepare for the next technology. It is known as Beyond 5G technology and 6G, the 6th generation wireless, the author writes.

This report outlines a to-do list for government legislatures.

For the White House, the report encourages a formal 6G strategy to establish a roadmap for 6G deployments. In addition, he advocates increasing federal investment in 6G technology research and development and establishing a working group focused on planning 6G deployments.

At parliamentary level, the report requires lawmakers to designate the Department of Commerce as a member’s intelligence community.

Close ties with the IC improve information sharing on the development of foreign technology policies, such as adversary strategies to challenge the integrity of standards-setting bodies. This action will also integrate the Commerce Department’s analytical expertise and understanding of the private industry into the IC, the report said.

Other supportive tactics include allocating funds to ensure the deployment of 6G to vulnerable and poorly serviced rural communities that have historically lacked access to high-speed network capabilities, and especially through the expansion of H-. Includes attracting foreign engineers to support 6G development. 1B visa process.

Researchers are also advocating the creation of new offices and programs within institutions such as the Department of State, the National Science Foundation, and the White House to continue to support the implementation of 6G networks.

While the country has been struggling to secure 5G deployments for years, analysts suggest that policy makers should focus on faster 6G deployments.

According to the report, the United States cannot afford to lag behind the game in understanding the impact of 6G network development. To clarify the best practices, policy makers should keep in mind the lessons of 5G deployment in both specific technology development and broader technology policy issues and understand the range of 6G toolkits available. is needed.

China, in particular, has taken this approach for 6G infrastructure. In 2019, the Chinese government announced plans to launch new R & D efforts to deploy 6G, after previously focusing on 5G technology.

Congress has taken some steps to prepare the United States for 6G deployment. A recently proposed next-generation telecommunications law includes a clause in which a group of senators allocate public funds to support 6G progress in urban areas.

