UA Little Rock, Forge Institute, and UAPB announce the creation of a consortium for cyber innovation





Newswise — The University of Arkansas in Little Rock has partnered with the Forge Institute and the University of Arkansas in Pine Bluff to establish the Cyber ​​Innovation Consortium (CCI) to meet the country’s growing needs for skilled cybersecurity professionals.

The consortium develops and coordinates cyber education and expands applied research capabilities across the state. Consortium partners will work together to develop, research and innovate the workforce to create a strategic industrial cluster of emerging technologies that will support defense and strengthen Arkansaw as a cyber defense nation and cyber security hub.

“UA Little Rock is proud to join the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff and the Forge Institute to expand and leverage resources for labor development, research and innovation in cyber technology,” said Prime Minister UA Little Rock. Christina Dorale says. “Together, we are building the future of the state, pursuing the common goal of ensuring national security through strategic and collaborative workforce development, research and innovation.”

The Forge Institute develops capabilities to solve a wide range of emerging technologies, cybersecurity, and national security challenges. Its experienced cyber operator and leadership team leverages its extensive national network to facilitate workforce training and research collaboration by joining forces with the academic resources of UA Little Rock and UAPB.

Lee Watson, CEO of the Forge Institute, said: “Both campuses already have excellent undergraduate and graduate computer science programs, cybersecurity resources, and world-class faculty. This is crucial to help fill the employment gap of 3.4 million people in the future. We are pleased to be able to provide expertise in our efforts. “

According to Watson, cybercrime is an increasing threat, with global costs expected to cost more than $ 10.5 trillion annually by 2025. This increase in cyberattacks is expected to open a cybersecurity position of 3.4 in the coming years. According to Watson, Arkansas already has 1,400 job offers, and cybersecurity in the United States has more than 467,000 job offers.

This collaboration extends the existing successful collaboration between UA Little Rock and the Forge Institute. Students who have completed the Forge Institute’s IT / Cyber ​​Fundamentals Professional Development Course can apply for 3 credits in the recently launched Cyber ​​Security Bachelor’s Degree Program from UA Little Rock. This perception of learning outside of higher education is a bold step towards how universities can modernize their curriculum to meet the needs of today’s students and industry.

“We are very pleased to be able to build this collaboration with the Forge Institute,” said Dr. Brian Berry, Vice President and Dean of Research at UA Little Rock Graduate School. “We see cybersecurity as an important area of ​​research for our students, and the expertise provided by the Forge Institute provides a real-world perspective that cannot be simulated in the classroom.”

The CCI builds on existing partnerships between the Forge Institute, UA Little Rock, and the University of Arkansas at Fayetteville, and has already created academic training and research programs funded by the National Security Agency (NSA). I am. This includes GenCyber ​​Summer Camps for Grades 7-12, Healthcare Cybersecurity Certification Research Projects, and New Graduate Certificates for Cybersecurity Education.

Congressman French Hill said the creation of CCI is a major step towards making Arkansas more competitive in cyber innovation and looks forward to following the continued growth and success of the consortium. ..

“The University of Arkansas at Little Rock and the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff are taking steps to create a fostering environment to promote computer science and cyber innovation,” said Hill. “This collaboration takes their commitment one step further.”

Future research projects will include the development of next-generation artificial intelligence capabilities to manage cybersecurity threats to both critical infrastructure and military and defense networks. Advanced machine learning technology increases efficiency and expands the use of ready-to-use quantum computing capabilities in the short-term industry.

The CCI also plans to establish a strategic initiative office that will enable the consortium to acquire and manage large federal funding to build a sustainable network of education and research efforts in emerging technologies and defense. I am.

“As a land-grant historic black college in our state, UAPB aims to contribute to CCI’s strategic initiatives in a variety of ways,” said UAPB Prime Minister Lawrence Alexander. “Our expectations are that our university’s priorities of computer education and expanding the cyber workforce will lead to a more diverse industry workforce and reach many of our undervalued populations. That is, the consortium will thus help build regional capacity to support economic growth and development across different industrial sectors as the state recovers from the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. “

According to Watson, industry partners participating in CCI can assist in a variety of ways. They can hire new talents, especially Arkansas graduates and mentor students, bring internships, fund student research and advise educators developing classes.

David McCoy, Principal Security Analyst, Incident Response Commander, Forensic and Head of Research at Acxiom, a data management, data science and privacy technology company, has represented Acxiom as a founding industry partner.

“It is a great honor to represent Acxiom in this effort to combine these different entities,” McCoy said. “The industry is growing, to say the least, to the point where we need a formal truck to understand what I’m doing. We’re not just in Arkansas, but in the United States as well. We are working on an amazing and more formal education program. Acxiom is very pleased to be able to participate in this collaboration across the public and private sectors of the information sharing industry, which is a real threat. It’s something that all of us need to do. “

Globally, cybersecurity has become a trillion-dollar industry, opening up career opportunities for thousands of people in Arkansas. With state’s in-depth experience in data management, logistics, fintech, and other data-driven industries, Arkansaw is well-positioned to be the cornerstone of the country’s cybersecurity efforts. These opportunities create high-paying jobs in Arkansas.

“UA Little Rock is committed to developing a talented workforce for highly skilled cyber professionals in central Arkansas,” said Dorale. “Directly relevant to that effort is this collaboration of nationally recognized undergraduate applications in cybersecurity, including research on social media threats through collaborative research on social media and online behavioral research. Prepares for additional partnerships and initiatives to establish Arkansaw as a national leader in emerging technologies related to cybersecurity. “

