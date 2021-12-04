New Annual Index Score Wilmington’s Technical Performance





A new report released by the NC TECH Association explains that the technological performance of the Wilmington region is “impressive” compared to the populous regions of states and countries.

Released this week, the Tech Innovation Index provides a national metro comparison focusing on three areas: technical talent supply, technical talent demand, and innovation.

Each of these three sub-indexes consists of different metrics. Human resources supply was more important than other sub-indexes because a group of state tech leaders determined it to be “one of the biggest factors in locating a technology business.”

Overall results show the leads of the states Durham-Chapel Hill and Raleigh-Cary, who are ranked 6th and 7th in the report’s TechIndex rankings.

To explain the difference in population, the report also provided a ranking based on the population of the smaller metro, which puts Wilmington in the 60th place.

“Interestingly, some of the smaller metros in the states outside the top 105 metros in terms of population worked well,” the report said. “Given Wilmington’s 2021 adult population ranked Metro as 163rd among all US MSAs, it’s very likely that Metro was ranked as the 60th best metro for technology. Is impressive. “

Greensboro-The area including High Points and Asheville followed, taking 77th and 93rd respectively.

The Tech Talent Supply Index included data such as the number of technicians living in the metro, the number of computer and math degrees present, and the technical skills present in the population.

In this ranking, Wilmington lags behind Durham-Chapel Hill, Raleigh-Cary, and Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia throughout the state. Considering the population, it was 54th.

According to data from the Human Resources Supply Index, Wilmington has approximately 15.7 technicians per 1,000 adults.

The report states that the Tech Talent Demand Index is an indicator of where to look for the presence of thriving tech when tech and start-ups decide where they want to go.

Wilmington was ranked 63rd and ranked high in the state in the dataset. This shows the competitive effect of technical job growth (higher than expected employment growth), the start of annual technical employment, and the turnover rate of technical workers.

The final sub-index focuses on innovation and assesses the culture of R & D and entrepreneurship.

Wilmington was ranked 5th in the state for innovation and 70th overall considering population differences. Data researched for innovation include patents, corporate-funded higher education research and development, and SBIR / STTR funding per product with a total area of ​​$ 1 million.

Overall, innovation is where many small metros in the state have failed like any other sub-index. For this reason, the report recommends fostering more business R & D and entrepreneurship.

When asked about what stands out from the report’s findings, Ted Abernathy, the managing partner of economic leadership who created the report, said during a Thursday briefing that North Carolina was constantly sophisticated and emerging. Said there was an area.

“The rise of Wilmington, the rise of Asheville … we started this when we saw technology pervading the entire state. I think it’s something we should look for as we move forward. “I will.”

